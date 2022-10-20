RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé: The Yoruba art of child destiny reading

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé, which loosely translates to 'feet in life', also known as Ẹ̀sẹ̀tayé and Ìkọsẹ̀daiyé, is a traditional Yoruba religious ceremony done three days after the birth of the child.

This practice is a way of looking forward to the future of the child to see what their destiny would look like.

Read Also

It is believed that each child was given an 'àyànmọ́', a purpose, and chose a path before leaving 'Ọ̀run', Heaven, for the earth and that the Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé had to be performed early to prevent a child from forgetting and the purpose from being lost.

The parents of the child would consult Ifá, the Yoruba god of Wisdom and knowledge, to know their expectations from the child. They are usually the only ones, apart from the Ifá priest present, as sensitive information vital to the child's future and wellbeing would be shared during the course of the rite.

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé cannot be done in absentia; the child itself has to be present as the feet of the child must be placed on the priest's sacred tool known as the ọpọ́n ifá. The name of the child was sometimes revealed in the course of the Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé reading. The reading enabled the child's parents to know how best to raise their child so as to fulfil its full potential.

The ambition of the child, as well as their future profession, was often stated during the àkọsẹ̀jaiyé, and this prevented the child from wasting time on self-discovery and going after irrelevant endeavours.

The Yorubas, who strongly believe in the act of incarnation, also used this as an opportunity to check if the baby is just one of their ancestors coming back in another form.

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé is still being practiced in some parts of the world to date, and many are returning to this ancient practice.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé: The Yoruba art of child destiny reading

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé: The Yoruba art of child destiny reading

7 significant advantages to your health that come from having liposuction done

7 significant advantages to your health that come from having liposuction done

Liposuction offers six benefits

Liposuction offers six benefits

What is Laser Liposuction?

What is Laser Liposuction?

Aquafina thrills Lagosians to a refreshing moment at Hard Rock Cafe Zumba session

Aquafina thrills Lagosians to a refreshing moment at Hard Rock Cafe Zumba session

The Balvenie Makers Project – A celebration of culinary craftsmanship

The Balvenie Makers Project – A celebration of culinary craftsmanship

Gordon's unveils new Pink Berry and Sunset Orange flavoured gin

Gordon's unveils new Pink Berry and Sunset Orange flavoured gin

Urban Jungle launches in Lagos, opens new store in Ikeja City Mall

Urban Jungle launches in Lagos, opens new store in Ikeja City Mall

Look out for these 3 things when buying cooking oil

Look out for these 3 things when buying cooking oil

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Burna Boy launches brkfast cannabis in Miami [stupiddope]

Burna Boy launches cannabis brand called Brkfast

This lake is one of deadliest lakes [Exploreweb]

5 amazing facts about the red lake in Tanzania that turns animals into stones

Portable started the God abeg slang [Youtube]

7 popular slangs that show Nigerians are suffering