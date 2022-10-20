Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé: The Yoruba art of child destiny reading

It is believed that each child was given an 'àyànmọ́', a purpose, and chose a path before leaving 'Ọ̀run', Heaven, for the earth and that the Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé had to be performed early to prevent a child from forgetting and the purpose from being lost.

The parents of the child would consult Ifá, the Yoruba god of Wisdom and knowledge, to know their expectations from the child. They are usually the only ones, apart from the Ifá priest present, as sensitive information vital to the child's future and wellbeing would be shared during the course of the rite.

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé cannot be done in absentia; the child itself has to be present as the feet of the child must be placed on the priest's sacred tool known as the ọpọ́n ifá. The name of the child was sometimes revealed in the course of the Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé reading. The reading enabled the child's parents to know how best to raise their child so as to fulfil its full potential.

The ambition of the child, as well as their future profession, was often stated during the àkọsẹ̀jaiyé, and this prevented the child from wasting time on self-discovery and going after irrelevant endeavours.

The Yorubas, who strongly believe in the act of incarnation, also used this as an opportunity to check if the baby is just one of their ancestors coming back in another form.