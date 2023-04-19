A Nigerian chef will attempt to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

Hilda is a 27-year-old woman cook, actress, content creator and cooking instructor who studied psychology at the university.

Why is she doing this?

At a press meeting in Lagos, Hilda shared why she wants to embark on this journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, it started as a claim to fame, she remembers just saying it a few years before now how she wonders if that’s ever been done never quite thinking she would do it.

She was obsessed with The Book of Guinness World Records at a younger age and there was a desire to have her name written inside it.

Hilda also has lofty reasons. She wants to inspire young Nigerian women to do great things and believe in themselves.

She also wants to make a name for her restaurant and brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

How will she do it?

For 97 hours, Hilda will cook. She would do so standing and have just five minutes break per hour. She could decide to accumulate her five minutes break or take it after every hour.

She has been preparing for this, she has a nutritionist observing her bowel movement, a trainer keeping her fit and shedid a 24 hour test run. She also lost about 20 kg to be able to do this.

Where will this happen?

This event will be taking place from the 11th to the wee hours of 15th May 2023 at the beautiful Amore Gardens Lekki, attendance at the event is free though you’ll have to RSVP. The food Hilda cooks will be served at the venue for free. Although, you can watch the live stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

What will she be cooking?

Her menu will be made up of 100 Nigerian dishes. The menu is strictly Nigerian. Hilda is a Jollof rice champion and she intends to make a lot of jollof rice, fried chicken, fried turkey, Moi Moi, akara, porridge, pancakes, Egusi soup and so on.