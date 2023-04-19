The sports category has moved to a new website.
A Nigerian chef will attempt to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda ‘Baci’ Bassey is set to do what no one else in the world has ever done. She wants to smash the record for the longest hours spent cooking.

Hilda Baci attempts to break the world record for longest cooking marathon [instagram/hildabaci]
Hilda Baci attempts to break the world record for longest cooking marathon [instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda is a 27-year-old woman cook, actress, content creator and cooking instructor who studied psychology at the university.

At a press meeting in Lagos, Hilda shared why she wants to embark on this journey.

First, it started as a claim to fame, she remembers just saying it a few years before now how she wonders if that’s ever been done never quite thinking she would do it.

She was obsessed with The Book of Guinness World Records at a younger age and there was a desire to have her name written inside it.

Hilda also has lofty reasons. She wants to inspire young Nigerian women to do great things and believe in themselves.

She also wants to make a name for her restaurant and brand.

For 97 hours, Hilda will cook. She would do so standing and have just five minutes break per hour. She could decide to accumulate her five minutes break or take it after every hour.

She has been preparing for this, she has a nutritionist observing her bowel movement, a trainer keeping her fit and shedid a 24 hour test run. She also lost about 20 kg to be able to do this.

This event will be taking place from the 11th to the wee hours of 15th May 2023 at the beautiful Amore Gardens Lekki, attendance at the event is free though you’ll have to RSVP. The food Hilda cooks will be served at the venue for free. Although, you can watch the live stream.

Her menu will be made up of 100 Nigerian dishes. The menu is strictly Nigerian. Hilda is a Jollof rice champion and she intends to make a lot of jollof rice, fried chicken, fried turkey, Moi Moi, akara, porridge, pancakes, Egusi soup and so on.

It will definitely be an inspiring feat if accomplished.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

