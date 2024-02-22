ADVERTISEMENT
7 signs you need to practice more self-care

Samiah Ogunlowo

Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax.

Practising self-care is essential for maintaining our overall health and well-being
Practising self-care is essential for maintaining our overall health and well-being [Videoblocks]

However, prioritising self-care is essential for maintaining your physical, mental, and emotional health.

Self-care isn't just about indulging in occasional treats; it's about nurturing ourselves regularly to ensure we're functioning at your best.

This article explores seven signs that indicate you need to practice more self-care in your life.

One of the most common signs that you need to prioritise self-care is persistent exhaustion. If you find yourself feeling tired all the time, even after a full night's sleep, it may be a sign that you're overexerting yourself and not giving your body the rest, it needs.

Taking regular breaks, getting enough sleep, and engaging in activities that relax and rejuvenate you can help combat feelings of fatigue.

When you're neglecting self-care, you may notice that you're more irritable or easily frustrated than usual. This could be due to heightened stress levels and a lack of coping mechanisms to manage your emotions effectively.

Practising self-care techniques such as mindfulness, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy can help reduce stress and improve your mood.

You may notice that you're more irritable than usual
You may notice that you're more irritable than usual [ShutterStock] Pulse Nigeria

Another sign that you need to prioritise self-care is neglecting your basic needs, such as proper nutrition, hydration, and personal hygiene. When you're overwhelmed or stressed, it's easy to overlook these essentials, but doing so can hurt your overall well-being.

Making an effort to eat healthily, stay hydrated, and maintain good personal hygiene is crucial for supporting your physical health.

If you're finding it challenging to concentrate or focus on tasks, it may be a sign that you're not taking care of yourself adequately. Stress and exhaustion can impair cognitive function, making it harder to stay on task and retain information.

Taking regular breaks, practising mindfulness, and ensuring you're getting enough sleep can help improve your concentration and mental clarity.

Ignoring self-care can also manifest in physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension, or digestive issues. These symptoms are often a result of stress and tension building up in the body, signalling that it's time to slow down and take care of yourself.

Engaging in relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or massage can help alleviate physical symptoms and promote overall well-being.

When you're neglecting self-care, you may find yourself withdrawing from social activities and isolating yourself from others. This could be due to feelings of overwhelm, low self-esteem, or a lack of energy to engage with others.

However, social connections are essential for maintaining mental and emotional health, so it's important to make time for socialising and connecting with loved ones.

You may find yourself withdrawing from social activities
You may find yourself withdrawing from social activities [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria
Lastly, if you're experiencing a decreased enjoyment in activities that once pleased you, it may be a sign that you're not prioritising self-care. When you're feeling overwhelmed or burnt out, it can be challenging to find joy in the things you used to love.

However, making time for hobbies, interests, and activities that nourish your soul is vital for maintaining a sense of fulfilment and happiness.

Practising self-care is essential for maintaining our overall health and well-being. By paying attention to these seven signs, you can identify when you need to prioritise self-care in your life.

Whether it's taking time to rest and recharge, engaging in activities that bring you joy, or seeking support from loved ones, practising self-care is a powerful way to nurture yourself and live a happier, healthier life.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

