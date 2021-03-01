You don't have to break the bank before taking your kids or loved ones for a great family adventure.

Below are amazing vacation destinations in Nigeria.

1. Yankari Games Reserve and Resort, Bauchi

Chatty baboons, dancing hippos, baby elephants and other species of wildlife will tickle your fancy.

Let's not forget the Marshall cave systems and Wikki warm springs, another exciting attractions ideal for family fun. Yankari also has outdoor and indoor sports facilities and suitable accommodation.

2. Obudu Cattle Ranch, Calabar

Another epic destination. Goodbye Dubai, Hello Obudu! Obudu resort is a wonder to see. It features a water park with slides, cable cars, golf course, night-time bonfires and horseback riding.

Explore nature, bond with your loved ones as you hike through forests and mountains while bird watching.

The accommodations are ultra modern, not taking away the mountainous scenario.

3. Tinapa Business Resort, Calabar

Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort is also located in Calabar. It's the ideal spot for a great family getaway with children’s arcade, an eight-screen cinema, a mini amphitheatre, restaurants and pubs. It is a great place for a family vacation.

4 Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ekiti

Visit natures gift to mankind while you chill with your family at the Ikogosi resort.

Take a hike on the Idanre hills and unravel the mystery behind the cold and warm springs of Ikogosi.

5. Abraka Turf and Country Club

Located on the plains of Delta coastline, Abraka Turf and Country Club offers you Savannah adventure, natural reserves and clear emerald green river.

It’s a holiday retreat for families and provides recreational activities to keep adults and children happy.

6. Whispering Palms

Whispering Palms is the most visited resort for lovers, honeymooners and families, boasting lovely palm trees, a mini zoo, classic restaurants and comfortable hotel rooms that will definitely enhance your mood.

7. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Lagos

La Campagne Tropicana is a quiet and serene place for those who wish to stay away from the bustling of the city. The views are simply iconic with the gentle romantic reflection of the setting of the sun upon the calm Atlantic Ocean.

The resort combines an African themed hospitality with modern luxury.