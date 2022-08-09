5 things to know before visiting Benue state

If you are in this category and Benue state is on your list of places to visit soon, here are five things to know before visiting Benue:

1) It is the food basket of the nation

Benue state which is one of the North Central states in Nigeria has a very rich agricultural region. It is no wonder Benue is nicknamed - The food basket of the nation. A lot of crops are grown widely in Benue some of which include yam, cassava, potatoes as well as fruits such as oranges, mangoes and groundnuts.

When you hear Benue is the food basket of Nigeria, they mean it in every sense of the word. Food is basically cheap and very affordable in Benue state. It is one of those places where you can go to the market with not so much and then come back with enough groceries.

It is no wonder that a majority of the residents are farmers. They grow all sorts of crops in their backyard and with their rich soil, it does not take a lot of effort to get a good harvest.

Pulse Nigeria

2) They get angry when you reject their food offer

If you are visiting Benue state, especially one of the rural regions, it is important to note that they get a bit offended when you reject their food offer. A typical Benue person is highly entertaining, even to strangers.

One of the major ways they welcome people is by offering them food. If such a meal is declined, they pick offence.

This is why even if you are not hungry, you should always have a taste when offered a meal, do not worry, people from Benue do not add anything poisonous to their meals If that is what you are scared of.

3) You can taste fruits before buying

This might sound different from what people are used to in other states, but Benue is one of those places where if you go to buy fruits such as oranges, you get offered one to have a taste of, and if you do not like what you taste, you can leave and get it from another vendor.

4) It is a good place for food business

If you are thinking of going into a business venture while visiting Benue state, then you should consider selling food to other states.

Benue state has a wide range of food choices that you can buy in large quantities and sell in other states.

Pulse Nigeria

5) Their rich cultural heritage

Another thing to note about Benue state is their rich culture. Benue state is populated by many ethnic groups which include Tiv, Idoma, Igede, Etulo Abakpa, Jukun, Hausa,Igbo, Akweye and Nyifon.

The Tiv's make up a larger percentage as they occupy 14 local government areas in the state. In Benue, their rich cultural heritage is expressed through their colorful attire, their unique music and style of dance as well as their exotic masquerades.

One of the popular festivals celebrated in Benue is the Igede-Agba yam festival which happens around September. The people of Benue, especially those from the Tiv region are also popular for their marriage ceremonies and dance competitions.