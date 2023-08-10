ADVERTISEMENT
Here are common things people rarely dream about

Oghenerume Progress

These gaps in our dreams serve as reminders of the distinction between our dream world and our waking reality

Our dreams are usually influenced by daily experiences, emotions, and subconscious desires [Freepik]
Our dreams are usually influenced by daily experiences, emotions, and subconscious desires [Freepik]

Our dreams are usually influenced by daily experiences, emotions, subconscious desires and physiological processes.

Surprisingly, there are certain things that almost never appear in our dreams, or we rarely do in our dreams.

Here are five of them;

Research says only a tiny percent of people (3.55% women and 2.69% men) dream about smartphones which is quite weird as most people use their phones all day.

One theory says our brains are not yet used to smartphones and that's why we almost never see them in our dreams.

Seeing yourself in a mirror is also another thing that rarely happens in our dreams. Research says this is because our dreams are driven by subconscious expectations and memories and reflections which come from physics do not apply over there.

Even if people do dream of mirrors, instead of seeing their own reflection, they might see something blurry or not really distinguishable, or their faces are transformed in a weird way.

It is quite common to have intense and emotionally charged dreams. But one thing that rarely occurs is the sensation of physical pain.

This absence might stem from the brain's protective mechanisms to prevent distress during sleep.

Instead, our subconscious mind often conveys emotional and psychological discomfort through symbolic imagery and scenarios, rather than inducing physical pain, allowing us to explore and process our emotions without unnecessary distress.

It is also quite rare to actually read texts in our dreams. Most times we do this all day but not in our dreams.

Experts say the act of reading—whether it's a book, a sign, or a screen—requires a certain level of focused attention and cognitive effort that might not translate seamlessly into the fluid, imaginative environment of dreams.

Our dreams, instead of trying to read texts, prioritises visual and emotional experiences.

It is quite common to dream about eating all sorts of food but according to experts, people rarely get to feel the “full eating experience” in dreams.

For example, we might remember that we ate something or had food in the dream but there might be issues trying to recall what exactly the food tasted like. Most times, we just think the food tastes like we imagined it

These gaps in our dreams serve as reminders of the distinction between our dream world and our waking reality. They also remind us of how our subconscious minds work.

Apart from these, what else have you never dreamed about?

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Here are common things people rarely dream about

5 amazing health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables daily

You should try these foods to reduce snoring

10 rare body features most people don't have

Igbo Landing: How some Igbos chose to drown to their deaths over slavery

Get clear and glowing skin without skincare routine

5 Nigerian celebs who are always travelling around the world

All you need to know about the Mai Deribe house made of gold in Nigeria

Next Generation of Female Leaders: Junior Achievement Nigeria, Union Bank host 22nd LEAD Camp

OPPO unveils new A78 with superior technological capabilities

How to escape from sapa to financial freedom as a student

