5 other nuts you should try apart from groundnuts

Groundnuts, also called peanuts, have a crunchy, sweet taste and are widely affordable. There are, however, several other nuts you could try if you are getting bored of groundnuts. Here are five of them;

1) Walnuts

Walnuts are round, single-seeded stone fruits that have a mild sweet taste. Walnuts are packed with healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

They are also excellent sources of antioxidants that can help your body fight oxidative damage. This healthy nut has also been shown to help reduce the risk of cancer.

2) Tiger nuts

Although Tiger nuts are not necessarily nuts, they bear the same name and can replace groundnuts on the day you want to try a different snack. Tiger nuts have this combination of coconut and almond taste and it is also packed with numerous health benefits.

It is a good source of fibre, can help with weight loss and some reports claim it helps with the male sex drive.

3) Cashew nuts

Cashew nuts are nuts from the fruit with the same name. They have a soft consistency and sweet flavor. Cashew nuts are also packed with loads of health benefits including helping with weight loss, strengthening the immune system and are also beneficial for the eyes.

4) Kolanut

These are nuts that have a significant cultural value in different places in Nigeria. Kolanut comes in a hard shell-like structure surrounded by ovoid leaves. Although it has a bitter taste, it gives a feel of sweet fruity taste when chewed.

Kolanut has a high caffeine content and should not be consumed in high amounts at once. It however has some health benefits including aiding digestion and boosting energy levels.

5) Almonds