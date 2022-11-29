RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 other nuts you should try apart from groundnuts

Oghenerume Progress

Nuts make the perfect healthy snack.

Almonds
Almonds

They are packed with healthy fats, fibre and protein, have a crunchy sweet taste and can be combined with different kinds of foods. Some people are, however, only used to groundnuts whenever they think of a nut snack.

Groundnuts, also called peanuts, have a crunchy, sweet taste and are widely affordable. There are, however, several other nuts you could try if you are getting bored of groundnuts. Here are five of them;

Walnuts are round, single-seeded stone fruits that have a mild sweet taste. Walnuts are packed with healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

They are also excellent sources of antioxidants that can help your body fight oxidative damage. This healthy nut has also been shown to help reduce the risk of cancer.

African walnut
African walnut African walnut kitchen butterfly

Although Tiger nuts are not necessarily nuts, they bear the same name and can replace groundnuts on the day you want to try a different snack. Tiger nuts have this combination of coconut and almond taste and it is also packed with numerous health benefits.

It is a good source of fibre, can help with weight loss and some reports claim it helps with the male sex drive.

Tiger nuts
Tiger nuts ece-auto-gen

Cashew nuts are nuts from the fruit with the same name. They have a soft consistency and sweet flavor. Cashew nuts are also packed with loads of health benefits including helping with weight loss, strengthening the immune system and are also beneficial for the eyes.

Cashew nuts
Cashew nuts Pulse Ghana

These are nuts that have a significant cultural value in different places in Nigeria. Kolanut comes in a hard shell-like structure surrounded by ovoid leaves. Although it has a bitter taste, it gives a feel of sweet fruity taste when chewed.

Kolanut has a high caffeine content and should not be consumed in high amounts at once. It however has some health benefits including aiding digestion and boosting energy levels.

Kola nuts
Kola nuts ece-auto-gen

Almonds are also another one you could try. They come with a nutty taste, accompanied by a sweet, woody, or earthy flavor. They are highly nutritious and rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

