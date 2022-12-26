ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women

Oghenerume Progress

Nigeria has its special meals, most of which are highly nutritious.

Banga soup
Banga soup

Nigeria is one country with a rich soil and lots of foods are grown in this West African country. In addition to being nutritious to everyone, some Nigerian meals come with special benefits for women. Here are five of them;

Pounded yam is one Nigerian meal that is highly beneficial for ladies who are pregnant. This rich Nigerian swallow made from yam contains folate, a nutrient that is essential for the human brain and Central Nervous System (CNS), and iron that can help pregnant women get through morning sickness.

Pounded yam is also said to help strengthen the bones, prevent birth defects and generally help the unborn baby develop well.

Pounded yam the best swallow is made from yam
Pounded yam the best swallow is made from yam

Plantain is also a Nigerian food with special benefits for women. This meal is rich in folate and iron which helps with a healthy pregnancy and also prevents anaemia. Plantains also contain vitamin C, vitamin B-6, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, all of which can help the baby’s growth and development.

Boiled plaintain is healthy
Boiled plaintain is healthy

Just like the above foods, Garri is also packed with folate and vitamins which is a requirement for pregnant women.

Banga soup, a soup popular in Delta state, also has some special benefits for women. Different studies say eating Banga soup can help reduce some of the effects of premenstrual syndrome (pms).

This is because Banga soup contains magnesium with a combination vitamin B6 and this vitamin can help reduce pms symptoms such as insomnia, weight gain, bloating, leg swelling and breast tenderness.

In addition to the numerous health benefits of Amala, it also has some benefits for women. This special Nigerian swallow contains vitamins and enzymes that can help ladies experiencing hormonal imbalance during menopause.

___5109887___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___5109887___2016___6___3___15___Amala+wih+gbegiri
___5109887___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___5109887___2016___6___3___15___Amala+wih+gbegiri ece-auto-gen

Which of these meals are you adding to your diet?

