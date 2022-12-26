5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women

1) Pounded yam

Pounded yam is one Nigerian meal that is highly beneficial for ladies who are pregnant. This rich Nigerian swallow made from yam contains folate, a nutrient that is essential for the human brain and Central Nervous System (CNS), and iron that can help pregnant women get through morning sickness.

Pounded yam is also said to help strengthen the bones, prevent birth defects and generally help the unborn baby develop well.

2) Plantain

Plantain is also a Nigerian food with special benefits for women. This meal is rich in folate and iron which helps with a healthy pregnancy and also prevents anaemia. Plantains also contain vitamin C, vitamin B-6, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, all of which can help the baby’s growth and development.

3) Garri

Just like the above foods, Garri is also packed with folate and vitamins which is a requirement for pregnant women.

4) Banga soup

Banga soup, a soup popular in Delta state, also has some special benefits for women. Different studies say eating Banga soup can help reduce some of the effects of premenstrual syndrome (pms).

This is because Banga soup contains magnesium with a combination vitamin B6 and this vitamin can help reduce pms symptoms such as insomnia, weight gain, bloating, leg swelling and breast tenderness.

5) Amala

In addition to the numerous health benefits of Amala, it also has some benefits for women. This special Nigerian swallow contains vitamins and enzymes that can help ladies experiencing hormonal imbalance during menopause.

