'Hope I'm not forgetting anything?' 5 must-have items on any trip

Here are 5 things you need on any journey apart from clothes and under wears.

Charger / Adapter

You do not want to arrive at your destination and find out that you did not travel with your charger. You would feel even worse if you arrived with a low battery. You also need an adapter in case your phone charger cannot fit into the socket.

Passport or means of identification.

It is particularly important that you have some means of identification with yourself. If you are travelling by air, this is all the more important. Do not forget to pack it the night before you travel.

Power bank

If you travelled for work or vacation, you might not be at a place where you could easily charge all day. You need a power bank in case your phone battery dies.

Cash

Withdraw as much physical cash as possible. If you are travelling out of the country, you need to have the currency of your destination. Find out the limit to the cash you can have at hand, so you will not be flagged by airport security.

Bathroom essentials

These are small but mighty inconveniencing necessities. In some cases, a hotel might have some of these. On the other hand, it is more hygienic to use your own things. Do not forget to pack a bathroom slipper, face towel, toothpaste, toothbrush, bathing sponge and soap.

The night before you embark on your trip, make a checklist of the important things you need and make sure you cross out the ones you have packed.