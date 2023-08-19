5 humanitarians who have left a lasting impact around the world

In this spotlight, we bring into focus five legends, who fought for fairness, provided for the less fortunate, and bravely advocated for justice. Their feats of courage and commitment to alleviating suffering and creating a positive change have left a lasting legacy. Today, we'll be paying homage to these humanitarians by recounting their stories and the selfless sacrifices they made during their lifetimes:

Mahatma Gandhi

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi, was the main figure in India's fight for independence from British colonial rule. Gandhi committed his life to justice and equality. He championed the philosophy of nonviolent resistance, advocating for change through peaceful means.

Gandhi led numerous movements, including the Salt March, where he and his followers walked over 240 miles to protest British salt taxes. This act of civil disobedience got international attention and this was one step towards India's freedom. His relentless pursuit of justice, coupled with his ability to unite people from various backgrounds, eventually led to India's independence in 1947. Gandhi's legacy lives on, not just in India but the world, as a symbol of freedom and an inspiration for civil rights movements worldwide.

Mother Teresa

Pulse Nigeria

Mother Teresa's real name was Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiuis and she was a representation of goodwill, selfless service and humanitarian work in the world today. She dedicated the better part of her life to helping the poor and marginalised. Her passion led her to join the Sisters of Loreto at a young age and she later founded the Missionaries of Charity, an organisation devoted to providing care and support to those living in poverty. This organisation had over 4,500 sisters and was active in 133 countries by 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother Teresa's work centred on providing food, shelter, medical care, and love to the most vulnerable, regardless of their background. Her compassion transcended borders, and her efforts extended to various countries, earning her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Mother Teresa left a legacy that would be talked about for years to come.

Nelson Mandela

Pulse Nigeria

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born in 1918 in South Africa. His life story is one of resilience and determination in the face of apartheid's oppressive regime. Mandela became a leading anti-apartheid activist and was imprisoned for 27 years for his efforts to end racial segregation.

Upon his release in 1990, Mandela continued his advocacy for equality and reconciliation. This paved the way for a peaceful transition from apartheid to democracy in South Africa. In 1994, he was elected as the nation's first black president. Mandela's fight for the rights of his people has left an enduring legacy of hope and equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malala Yousafzai

Pulse Nigeria

Malala Yousafzai fought for the girl child education in the Swat Valley of Pakistan. The effort of the Taliban efforts to deny girls access to education only fueled Malala's determination to fight for women's right to learn. In spite of the threats and violence she faced, Malala continues to speak out for education and girls' rights. Her activism gained global attention, leading to an assassination attempt in 2012. Malala survived the attack, went on to co-author the book "I Am Malala" and become the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate in 2014.

Kofi Annan

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT