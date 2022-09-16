5 historical Yoruba women and their achievements

1) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Dabiri-Erewa was born in October 1962. She is an outstanding broadcaster who spent 15 years of her career at the prestigious Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

She is a third-term member of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly, the Chairman, House Committee on Media in the Federal House of Representative from 2003 to 2007 amongst many other positions.

She displayed courage while investigating the story of little Mary; the miracle baby for eight years which Nigerians cherish.

2) Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

Funmilayo Kuti was born in October 1900 and she was an educator, political campaigner and women's rights activist. Before Nigeria’s independence in 1960, she founded the Commoners Peoples Party (CPP) in an attempt to challenge the ruling NCNC.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti was very passionate about women's political rights and campaigned for and ensured that women’s votes counted during elections.

3) Queen Moremi Ajasoro

Queen Moremi made it to this list as one of the legendary Yoruba heroines. She sacrificed herself and went into the camp of her enemies to learn their weakness and help prevent her town from getting raided again.

She was instrumental to the freedom of the people of Ile Ife from the claws of the igbo people.

4) Alimotu Pelewura

Chief Alimotu was born in 1865 in Lagos and she was leader of the Lagos Market Women's Association and also worked with several nationalist parties as well as the Nigerian National Democratic Party.

She brought together the market women and encouraged them to exercise their rights. She was given the title of ‘Erelu' in 1947 for representing the interests of women.

5) Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi

Elizabeth Awoliyi is the first female physician to practice in Nigeria. Born in Lagos 1910, she is the first West African woman to earn a license of royal surgeon in Dublin.

She graduated from Dublin with first class honors and a medal in Medicine and distinction in anatomy. She served as a senior specialist gynecologist and obstetrician in the Federal ministry of Health in 1962.