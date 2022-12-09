5 healthy Nigerian swallows you should try

1) Wheat

Wheat is one Nigerian swallow that comes with numerous health benefits. It is good for weight loss and it is the preferred choice of swallow for diabetics as it helps to control blood sugar. Wheat swallow can also help reduce obesity.

With wheat swallow you also get to enjoy a food that is rich in carbohydrates, fibre and protein.

Pulse Nigeria

2) Pounded yam

Pounded yam or Poundo as it is also commonly referred to is made from yam. The yam is boiled and pounded usually with a mortar and pestle. Poundo is one swallow that is packed with nutritional benefits as it contains antioxidants and essential minerals such as potassium and iron.

Pounded yam is also great for pregnant women and individuals with arthritis or asthma.

ece-auto-gen

3) Oatmeal swallow

Oatmeal swallow made from blended oats is one healthy swallow packed with lots of benefits such as important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is one type of swallow that can help aid digestion, lower blood sugar and cholesterol, and is great for weight loss.

Pulse Nigeria

4) Amala

Commonly referred to as the king of swallows, amala - a meal made from plantain or yam is also another healthy Nigerian swallow. It is one meal also packed with antioxidants, great for diabetics as it helps regulate blood sugar and it is also one food that can help maintain blood pressure.

Depending on the type of amala, this meal can also help reduce constipation, prevent diarrhoea, and stimulate the immune system.

ece-auto-gen

5) Eba (garri)

This is one of the most common Nigerian swallows. It is made from cassava and is also great with a wide range of soups. With eba, you get a swallow that improves your digestive health and can help prevent diseases such as cancer.