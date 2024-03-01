10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

It kick-starts your metabolism, provides you with the energy you need to tackle the day ahead, and sets the tone for healthy eating habits.

For those looking to boost their protein intake, starting the day with a high-protein breakfast is an excellent choice.

Not only does it help build and repair muscles, but it also keeps you feeling full and satisfied until your next meal.

10 easy and delicious high-protein breakfast ideas

This article explores 10 easy and delicious high-protein breakfast ideas to fuel your morning and set you up for success.

1. Greek yogurt parfait

Layer Greek yoghurt with fresh berries, nuts, seeds, and a drizzle of honey for a delicious and protein-packed breakfast. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics, making it an excellent choice for a healthy and satisfying meal.

2. Scrambled eggs with spinach and feta

Whisk together eggs and sauté them with fresh spinach and crumbled feta cheese for a nutrient-rich and protein-packed breakfast. Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals, while feta cheese adds a creamy and tangy flavour to this savoury dish.

3. Protein pancakes

Swap traditional pancakes for protein pancakes made with protein powder, eggs, and mashed bananas. Top them with fresh fruit, nut butter, or Greek yoghurt for a delicious and nutritious breakfast that will keep you feeling full and satisfied.

4. Oatmeal with nut butter and chia seeds

Upgrade your oatmeal by stirring in a spoonful of nut butter and a sprinkle of chia seeds. Nut butter adds protein and healthy fats, while chia seeds provide fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Add your favourite toppings, such as sliced bananas or berries, for extra flavour and nutrition.

5. Breakfast burrito

Fill a whole-grain tortilla with scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, and salsa for a hearty and protein-packed breakfast burrito. Black beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein, while avocado adds creaminess and healthy fats.

6. Cottage cheese bowl

Top cottage cheese with sliced fruit, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for a simple and satisfying breakfast. Cottage cheese is high in protein and calcium, making it an excellent choice for those looking to increase their protein intake.

7. Quinoa breakfast bowl

Cook quinoa in milk or water and top it with your favourite breakfast toppings, such as Greek yoghurt, nuts, seeds, and fruit. Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a nutritious and filling breakfast option.

8. Smoked salmon and avocado toast

Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top it with smoked salmon and a sprinkle of black pepper for a delicious and protein-packed breakfast. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, while avocado adds creaminess and healthy fats.

9. Protein smoothie

Blend protein powder, spinach, frozen berries, Greek yoghurt, and almond milk for a quick and easy protein smoothie. Customise your smoothie with your favourite ingredients, such as nut butter, seeds, or greens, for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast on the go.

10. Chickpea flour pancakes

Make pancakes using chickpea flour for a gluten-free and protein-rich breakfast option. Chickpea flour is high in protein and fibre, making it a nutritious alternative to traditional pancake batter. Serve your pancakes with maple syrup, fruit, or yoghurt for a delicious and filling breakfast.

Starting your day with a high-protein breakfast is a smart choice for fueling your morning and providing your body with the nutrients it needs to thrive.

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, there are plenty of delicious and easy high-protein breakfast options to choose from.

Experiment with different ingredients and flavours to find the ones that you enjoy the most, and don't be afraid to get creative in the kitchen.