ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

Samiah Ogunlowo

With these 10 easy high-protein breakfast ideas, you'll be well on your way to starting your day right and feeling your best.

Kickstart your day with high-protein foods [Scrambled Chefs]
Kickstart your day with high-protein foods [Scrambled Chefs]

Breakfast is often hailed as the most important meal of the day and for a good reason.

Recommended articles

It kick-starts your metabolism, provides you with the energy you need to tackle the day ahead, and sets the tone for healthy eating habits.

For those looking to boost their protein intake, starting the day with a high-protein breakfast is an excellent choice.

Not only does it help build and repair muscles, but it also keeps you feeling full and satisfied until your next meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article explores 10 easy and delicious high-protein breakfast ideas to fuel your morning and set you up for success.

Layer Greek yoghurt with fresh berries, nuts, seeds, and a drizzle of honey for a delicious and protein-packed breakfast. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics, making it an excellent choice for a healthy and satisfying meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whisk together eggs and sauté them with fresh spinach and crumbled feta cheese for a nutrient-rich and protein-packed breakfast. Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals, while feta cheese adds a creamy and tangy flavour to this savoury dish.

Swap traditional pancakes for protein pancakes made with protein powder, eggs, and mashed bananas. Top them with fresh fruit, nut butter, or Greek yoghurt for a delicious and nutritious breakfast that will keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Upgrade your oatmeal by stirring in a spoonful of nut butter and a sprinkle of chia seeds. Nut butter adds protein and healthy fats, while chia seeds provide fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Add your favourite toppings, such as sliced bananas or berries, for extra flavour and nutrition.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oatmeal, nut and chia seeds [Natural Chow]
Oatmeal, nut and chia seeds [Natural Chow] Pulse Nigeria

Fill a whole-grain tortilla with scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, and salsa for a hearty and protein-packed breakfast burrito. Black beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein, while avocado adds creaminess and healthy fats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top cottage cheese with sliced fruit, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for a simple and satisfying breakfast. Cottage cheese is high in protein and calcium, making it an excellent choice for those looking to increase their protein intake.

Cook quinoa in milk or water and top it with your favourite breakfast toppings, such as Greek yoghurt, nuts, seeds, and fruit. Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a nutritious and filling breakfast option.

Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top it with smoked salmon and a sprinkle of black pepper for a delicious and protein-packed breakfast. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, while avocado adds creaminess and healthy fats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blend protein powder, spinach, frozen berries, Greek yoghurt, and almond milk for a quick and easy protein smoothie. Customise your smoothie with your favourite ingredients, such as nut butter, seeds, or greens, for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast on the go.

Protein smoothies [Allrecipes]
Protein smoothies [Allrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

Make pancakes using chickpea flour for a gluten-free and protein-rich breakfast option. Chickpea flour is high in protein and fibre, making it a nutritious alternative to traditional pancake batter. Serve your pancakes with maple syrup, fruit, or yoghurt for a delicious and filling breakfast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting your day with a high-protein breakfast is a smart choice for fueling your morning and providing your body with the nutrients it needs to thrive.

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, there are plenty of delicious and easy high-protein breakfast options to choose from.

Experiment with different ingredients and flavours to find the ones that you enjoy the most, and don't be afraid to get creative in the kitchen.

With these 10 easy high-protein breakfast ideas, you'll be well on your way to starting your day right and feeling your best.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

5 ways to unwind with wine

5 ways to unwind with wine

Beauty hacks plus simple solutions for glowing skin and healthy hair

Beauty hacks plus simple solutions for glowing skin and healthy hair

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates

Toast to Veuve Clicquot VIP experience at 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Toast to Veuve Clicquot VIP experience at 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Betking celebrates 6 years with gratitude and a whole lot of goals on the field!

Betking celebrates 6 years with gratitude and a whole lot of goals on the field!

The benefits of kegel exercises for better sexual experience

The benefits of kegel exercises for better sexual experience

The new recipe for men looking to be sexy on Instagram is an actual recipe

The new recipe for men looking to be sexy on Instagram is an actual recipe

5 side effects of using hair dye on your natural hair

5 side effects of using hair dye on your natural hair

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

Traveling tips for first time travelers [Britannica]

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Abele walls- Rozy's kitchen

DIY Recipes: How to make abele walls (Ghana ice cream)

Letitia Ky and her paintings [Instagram]

Why an Ivorian artist paints naked black women in sexual, grotesque positions