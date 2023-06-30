10 delicious foods you didn’t know could kill you

Turns out, there are plenty of dangerous delicacies out there of which we know nothing about. In this article, we'll uncover ten deadly foods that you should definitely watch out for before taking a bite.

Remember, when it comes to your well-being, it's better to be safe than sorry. So, if you're not completely sure about what you're about to eat, it's best to steer clear and avoid any potential food disasters.

Here are ten flavorful dangerous foods that could pose a threat to your life:

Tomatoes

You may be surprised to learn that tomatoes can be deadly especially when you recall all those delicious Sunday stews you've prepared with them. But fear not, as tomatoes themselves are not poisonous.

The poisonous thing about tomatoes is their leaves. The leaves of tomatoes contain a substance called Glycoalkaloid, which can lead to stomach upset, severe cramping, and anxiety if ingested.

So steer clear of the leaves and stems when handling tomatoes and keep enjoying your Nigerian jollof!

Potatoes

When it comes to potatoes, it's important to be aware of their potential harm. Ingesting green potatoes is deadly.

The green parts of potatoes contain a toxic substance called solanine, which can lead to severe illness if consumed in large amounts. it's highly advised to refrain from eating green potatoes or even drinking potato leaf tea.

By being mindful of these precautions, you can enjoy the deliciousness sweet potatoes without compromising your well-being.

Honey

Unfortunately, poisonous toxins can be found in this sweetness. If honey isn't properly pasteurized, it can have adverse effects on your health, leading to headaches, dizziness, weakness, and vomiting. In extreme cases, consuming excessive amounts of such honey can even be fatal. While honey typically serves as an excellent natural substitute for sugar, note that in its raw and unprocessed form, honey can contain dangerous toxins.

Only take processed honey but if you cannot risk it, it may be best to avoid honey altogether. Instead, consider using sugar as a safer alternative to sweeten your meals.

Cashew

Cashew shells are deadly and have a coating of anacardic acid, which can burn your skin if handled incorrectly, as well as give you a nastily upset stomach.

Consuming raw cashews can lead to an upset stomach due to the presence of urushiol, a chemical that can be fatal if ingested in significant quantities. Ensure that cashews are properly cooked or steamed before consumption to neutralize any harmful substances.

If you come across cashews growing on your neighbour's farm, it's best to avoid them. Walk pass.

Pepper

Western Nigerians may not like this information but it's important to consider the potential effects of consuming excessive amounts of pepper. Peppers contain a chemical compound known as capsaicin, which is what makes them spicy.

While consuming a reasonable amount of pepper is generally safe, adding an excessive quantity to your stew or indomie is harmful.

Overconsumption of pepper can cause constriction of the lungs, leading to breathing difficulties. So use pepper in moderation and with the fear of God so you don’t appear before him untimely.

Raw meat

Eating raw meat, whether it's red meat, poultry, seafood, or uncooked eggs, can cause deadly damage. Resist the urge to be adventurous on a date or during a trip and avoid experimenting with potentially dangerous choices. As a rule of thumb, if you are not completely certain of what you’re eating, don’t risk eating it.

Raw meat contains salmonella bacteria, which can result in gastroenteritis, causing unpleasant symptoms. Salmonella poisoning can also lead to severe complications, including bacteremia, where the salmonella enters the bloodstream. This poses a life-threatening situation, particularly for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Prioritise consuming only properly cooked food to avoid stories that touch.

Stone fruit seeds

Stone fruits include a variety of delicious fruits such as cherries, plums, apples, pears, peaches, and apricots. While these fruits are known for their sweet flavour, it's important to steer clear of their seeds. Especially keep children away from them, as the seeds contain a compound called amygdalin, which can produce cyanide when ingested.

Swallowing these seeds can have severe consequences, including dizziness, vomiting, increased blood pressure, kidney failure, coma, and even death.

Enjoy the sweetness of stone fruits, but remember to remove and discard the seeds to keep yourself and others safe from potential harm.

Nutmeg

Chances are, you already have nutmeg among your spices. If you're a baker, you probably use it daily. But do you know that consuming a large amount of nutmeg can result in unsettling symptoms such as disorientation, hallucinations, and heightened excitement?

Now that you know, please avoid excessive use of nutmeg or consuming it raw. While the latter is unlikely, one can't be too careful.

Remember, your well-being is paramount, so remember to handle nutmeg with moderation.

Cassava

Eba is safe to consume, you don't have to worry about that.

The leaves and roots of the cassava are what you should be more concerned about. The plant contains high levels of cyanide, which can be deadly. Just two roots of cassava are enough to carry a fatal dose of cyanide.

Before consumption, cassava must be peeled and cooked thoroughly. This cooking process helps to reduce the cyanide content and makes it safe for consumption and processing.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms may not be as popular in Nigeria compared to other food items, but it's still important to be aware that not all mushrooms are safe for consumption.