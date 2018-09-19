news

News that Nnedi Okorafor is working on a series with George R.R. Martin is t least a year old but still amazing, nonetheless. The author attends to the 2018 Emmy Awards with the Game Of Thrones Creator.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards held on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California. For many, it was a magical night, including prolific fantasy and sci-fi author, Nnedi Okorafor.

Recently, it was announced that Nnedi was going to be writing the "Shuri" spin-off comics from Marvel in addition to the Black Panther Dora Milaje comics she was already lining up.

It is old news that George R.R. Martin is working on producing a HBO fantasy series based off of Nnedi's novel, Who Fears Death, so it is no surprise that she joined him on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The author and creator of the Game of Thrones series, GRRM was super proud of Nnedi as he was quick to bring up their project to the press.

In the video, GRRM says: "This is Nnedi Okorafor. She wrote an amazing book called Who Fears Death that HBO has optioned so I am an executive producer on that. We are developing that to be, I hope, one of the next big HBO fantasy series."

Nnedi took to Twitter to share her experience at the Emmy's, including witnessing George and the Game of Thrones team win an Emmy for Best Dramatic Series. In her ever-confident persona, Nnedi accused the media at the Emmy's of not noticing her but only because they aren't aware of who she is yet.

Other than that, she has shared mostly wonderful experiences about the Emmy's and the hospitality she received from the hotel. She received a plater of her books made with chocolate and icing. Looks delicious!

It looks like she had an amazing time!