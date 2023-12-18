Top 10 most fashionable male celebrities of 2023

These men’s understanding of structure, colour, and dressing for the right occasion has earned them the rightful position on this list.

See below the best-dressed men of 2023:

10. Akin Faminu

ADVERTISEMENT

This doctor and fashion influencer never put a foot wrong fashion-wise; it was amazing to see all his outfits at all the Fashion Weeks held in Lagos this year from Heineken Fashion Week to GT Fashion Week, influencer events, and marketing campaigns. His love for jackets, coats, and shoes has become his signature style.

9. Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

For as long as we’ve known him, RMD has been a man of impeccable style; from his corporate attire to his kaftan to his casual outfits, he gets an A1 in tailoring and fitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Eni was booked and busy this year, and every time we saw him, he showed up and stole the show in the most colourful coats, jackets and gorgeous shoes.

7. Asake

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake made a definite fashion statement this year in his loose trousers and tight tops. He has a very clear sense of style, and he is well on his way to becoming a fashion icon.

6. Rema

Rema used fashion to tell stories whenever he had a show, on a red carpet, or on the cover of a magazine. Rema’s coat closet is one of the coolest in the world; each jacket is an infusion of charm and symbolism.

5. Burna Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna and his stylist made an incredible team this year. He came through this year in two-piece designer sets from brands like Louis Vuitton, Robert Wun, and Burberry.

4. Wizkid

Wizkid has that laid-back aesthetic on lock. He even wore the same jeans as Beyonce. Plus, his appearance at Burberry’s fashion show in London was legendary — his patterned green jacket and trousers stole the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Denola Grey

Denola is a North Star regarding men’s fashion in Nigeria. He even walked the runway this year. His keen eye for pieces that go together is undeniable; his style is far from conventional or boring.

2. Davido

ADVERTISEMENT

All hail Davido for never having a fashion day off; all his appearances this year had us applauding his style. A fashionable person knows how to dress for every event, just like Davido does. His mix of luxury with Nigerian-made clothing items makes him a fave.

1. Ebuka

Every year, Ebuka wows us with his sense of style; it feels like his sixth sense. An extension of his person, he exudes style, charm, and fashion effortlessly. His sense of style shows in how he always keeps us energized, combining pieces and colours unconventionally but perfectly.

Honorary mention

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Hector