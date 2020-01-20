The movie premiere of Mercy Johnson- Okojie's production debut held on Sunday, January 18 in Lagos.

BBN former housemate, Diane commanded the attention of everyone on the internet as she dropped a photo of her gorgeous self in a breathtaking outfit. The cleavage-baring outfit revealed a large chunk of her boobs, which came as a surprise to so many people. She managed to steal everyone's attention with her look.

The gold outfit is a jumpsuit that has a long trained attached to it to serve that extra we need on the red carpet. We love the fringe at the sleeves and burst because it adds the cultural feels that represent the theme of the premiere.

The reality star, who was among the celebrities that attended the premiere of the movie, "The Legend Of Inikpi" had a nude makeup that gave a subtle and sexy appeal. The ponytail hairstyle makes a perfect blend and made the total look nothing short of amazing.

Twitter went wild on the look and quite a lot of people had something to say about the look. Most people were stunned while some wanted to see more of that from the reality TV star.

See some tweets from the trend.