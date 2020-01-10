Pantone released blue as its colour for 2020 and there are people already rocking the classic blue outfits that got our attention.

This article will be showing us how we should rock blue outfits in 2020. Blue is one of the most beautiful colours that instill a sense of confidence and elegance in every woman's look. We spotted some amazing blue outfits on Mercy Eke's Instagram page and we think it would inspire your style.

With these outfits, it's safe to say that Mercy looks good in blue hues. Here are some outfits from Mercy's wardrobe that would make you fall in love with blue.

1. The wrap gown put us in party mood as the lovely accentuates her body. The thigh slit made the outfit trendy and we think you can rock it this weekend.

2. Show off your skin in this bodycon outfit. We love the way flaunts her lovely body strusture without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that party? Rock this outfit.

3. Red carpet worthy! Make fashion statement at that event with this sexy outfit. Show off your lovely legs with this outfit.

ALSO READ: Here's how to style Pantone's 2020 colour of the year

4. Spot the fascinator! Mercy served classy vibe with this amazing look and we all in for this lovely style.

5. TGIF! Get all the attention you deserve with this stylish outfit at your next party. Make a fabulous entry at that party.