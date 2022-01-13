RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 recent times Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie slayed

Temi Iwalaiye

Chimamanda is a writer and a global feminist icon.

Chimamanda knows how to slay
Chimamanda knows how to slay [Instagram]

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is famous for her books, Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, and more recently Notes on Grief and feminists treatise, Dear Ijeawele and We Should All Be Feminists.

She has interesting views on beauty and fashion. In an Instagram post, she expresses what she thinks about feminists being fashionable;

"There are intelligent women all over the world who like fashion, but feel the pressure to pretend otherwise, because they want to be taken seriously by a mainstream world that has decided that intelligent women cannot possibly like fashion.

"A woman does not have to be one or the other. She can be both."

She is also known for mostly sticking to African designers. In the most recent times, here are five of her looks we love:

These wide pants and tops in these two colours - orange and cream - look amazing.

Posing for a magazine cover, Chimamanda looks breathtaking in this white pants suit.

A colour combination from heaven. Chimamanda employs the service of the ladymaker to create a stunning red shirt and blue skirt. She wore this for a conference in Berlin.

The_mie, another African designer, made this long black gown that is ruched at the sleeves.

Chimamanda is perfectly casual in this mustard playsuit and heels to die for.

When it comes to fashion, we have no choice but to doff our hats for Chimamanda.

