Style Inspiration: 5 recent times Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie slayed

She has interesting views on beauty and fashion. In an Instagram post, she expresses what she thinks about feminists being fashionable;

"There are intelligent women all over the world who like fashion, but feel the pressure to pretend otherwise, because they want to be taken seriously by a mainstream world that has decided that intelligent women cannot possibly like fashion.

"A woman does not have to be one or the other. She can be both."

She is also known for mostly sticking to African designers. In the most recent times, here are five of her looks we love:

1. Colorful wide pants

These wide pants and tops in these two colours - orange and cream - look amazing.

2. Monochrome look

Posing for a magazine cover, Chimamanda looks breathtaking in this white pants suit.

3. Burst of color

A colour combination from heaven. Chimamanda employs the service of the ladymaker to create a stunning red shirt and blue skirt. She wore this for a conference in Berlin.

4. Gorgeous in black

The_mie, another African designer, made this long black gown that is ruched at the sleeves.

5. Casual mustard

Chimamanda is perfectly casual in this mustard playsuit and heels to die for.