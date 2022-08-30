RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous and simple on the cover of The Cut

Temi Iwalaiye

Meghan Markle stuns on the cover of The Cut in photographs taken by Campbell Addys.

Meghan Markle for The Cut [Instagram/Thecut]
Meghan Markle for The Cut [Instagram/Thecut]

Recommended articles

Meghan is fast becoming the queen of all tell-alls. The former Duchess of Sussex has a podcast, Archetypes coming out,

“Enter Archetypes, the new podcast she hosts. With it, she has taken a cue from other millennial women whose feminism was forged in the girl boss era and turned hardship into content.” The Cut writes.

She sat down to talk to The Cut about her royal experiences like her son Archie’s nurseries almost catching on fire and royal protocol, like approval before posting on Instagram.

One of the things Meghan is looking forward to in the normal average life, the one she had before royalty, where she could post whatever she wanted.

For the cover, Meghan's hair is upswept, with no strand out of place, she looks prim and proper like a Queen in black turtle and emerald studs. Her makeup is minimal, except for a very light pink lipstick.

As if to strip herself of all the glamour of being a princess, Meghan wears a simple polka dot gown.

In another look, we see Meghan in a white power suit from Proenza Schouler and shoes from Manolo Blahnik.

Finally, channelling her sultriness, Meghan is absolutely gorgeous in one of her favourites, the little black dress, and gorgeous pearl necklace.

She strikes the pose with a background of purple hibiscus and without any shoes, giving us a very earthy natural feel without the airs of elevated importance attached to royalty.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous and simple on the cover of The Cut

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous and simple on the cover of The Cut

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

5 reasons why s*x is important in your relationship

5 reasons why s*x is important in your relationship

Who wore it better? 5 times Nigerian celebrities recreated outfits from abroad

Who wore it better? 5 times Nigerian celebrities recreated outfits from abroad

Nigerians consumed beer worth N599.11 billion from January to June

Nigerians consumed beer worth N599.11 billion from January to June

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

5 signs you're consuming too much salt

5 signs you're consuming too much salt

Nike flagship store opens in Ikeja City Mall with great fanfare

Nike flagship store opens in Ikeja City Mall with great fanfare

Trending

Bridesmaid outfit inspiration [Instagram]

5 perfect outfit ideas for bridesmaids

Erica's tailor delivered totally [Instagram/myfashionnaija]

How to guarantee your Nigerian tailor doesn't disappoint you in 5 simple steps

Funke Akindele's birthday pictures [Instagram/FunkeAkindele]

Funke Akindele looks regal for 45th birthday photoshoot

The best and worst dressed celebrities at the MTV VMAs [Instagram]

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 2022 MTV VMAs