BBNaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the opening weekend

Temi Iwalaiye

That walk to the stage is so important because people start to choose favourites from there. Who impressed us and who didn’t?

The best dressed level up housemates on opening night [Instagram]
The best dressed level up housemates on opening night [Instagram]
Another season of BBNaija has begun, and the curtain opened for the show to begin.

The opening ceremony was a two-day event where the contestants walked on the stage and introduced themselves.

Here are some of the most beautiful outfits we saw;

True to her name, Beauty is one of the most beautiful women on the show, she came in style wearing a dashing yellow gown.

A lot can be said of this eccentric beauty, her shining bald hair and amazing body looked gorgeous in the baby pink corset top and skirt.

Phyna went with the African beauty theme in an Ankara crop top, skirt and afro. She looked gorgeous though the neckline was so low, she had a nip slip.

Bella is also one of the prettiest women in the house even though her outfit made an entrance and caused a stir, it looked flamboyant.

Dotun came in full Agbada like a Yoruba demon or angel? Who knows? we loved to see it.

Doyin peach lace gown was a beauty, but we couldn’t get our hands on a good picture of it.

Diana wore a sequinned black dinner gown and it was a beauty to behold.

Chi looked sexy in her see-through gown. Very exotic!

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

