5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

1. It is ridiculously cheap

There is this joke on Twitter about selling fake sneakers but if you run fast people won’t see it. Any ridiculously cheap sneakers especially from known brands like Nike and Adidas are probably fake.

2. It was not bought from a reputable website

If you want to buy original sneakers it is better to buy from known sites or websites or the company’s website themselves. Seldom do online vendors have the original sneaker.

3. It has no SKU number

Every sneaker has an SKU number on a label inside the shoe. Check it once you buy new sneakers. If it doesn’t have, then it is fake.

4. The lettering is wrong

Nike becomes Niku or Niky or Niek, Puma is Pumu, Fila is Filu. All these are glaring signs.

5. It just looks wrong