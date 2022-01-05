RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to sneakers, detecting the fake from the original is not so difficult.

White sneakers {pinterest}
White sneakers {pinterest}

If you are a sneakerhead and you want to know if the shoes you got are real or fake. These are some general red flags:

Recommended articles

There is this joke on Twitter about selling fake sneakers but if you run fast people won’t see it. Any ridiculously cheap sneakers especially from known brands like Nike and Adidas are probably fake.

If you want to buy original sneakers it is better to buy from known sites or websites or the company’s website themselves. Seldom do online vendors have the original sneaker.

Every sneaker has an SKU number on a label inside the shoe. Check it once you buy new sneakers. If it doesn’t have, then it is fake.

Nike becomes Niku or Niky or Niek, Puma is Pumu, Fila is Filu. All these are glaring signs.

Holding the sneakers, smelling, and touching them can give you a general feeling about their authenticity.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

5 ways to avoid buying cheap-looking clothes

5 ways to avoid buying cheap-looking clothes

5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

10 childhood traumatic experiences that affect adults

10 childhood traumatic experiences that affect adults

How to land an IJGB for yourself this season

How to land an IJGB for yourself this season

What's more entertaining? A relationship or friends with benefits

What's more entertaining? A relationship or friends with benefits

Starting the year with a bang

Starting the year with a bang

The saving culture

The saving culture