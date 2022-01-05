If you are a sneakerhead and you want to know if the shoes you got are real or fake. These are some general red flags:
5 ways to know your sneakers are fake
When it comes to sneakers, detecting the fake from the original is not so difficult.
1. It is ridiculously cheap
There is this joke on Twitter about selling fake sneakers but if you run fast people won’t see it. Any ridiculously cheap sneakers especially from known brands like Nike and Adidas are probably fake.
2. It was not bought from a reputable website
If you want to buy original sneakers it is better to buy from known sites or websites or the company’s website themselves. Seldom do online vendors have the original sneaker.
3. It has no SKU number
Every sneaker has an SKU number on a label inside the shoe. Check it once you buy new sneakers. If it doesn’t have, then it is fake.
4. The lettering is wrong
Nike becomes Niku or Niky or Niek, Puma is Pumu, Fila is Filu. All these are glaring signs.
5. It just looks wrong
Holding the sneakers, smelling, and touching them can give you a general feeling about their authenticity.
