5 of the most fashionable Super Eagles players

In short, some of the most fashionable people in the world are footballers; on top of the list are Hector Bellerini, Neymar, and Ronaldo, but Nigerian footballers are not left out.

Here’s a list of the most fashionable Nigerian Super Eagles players:.

1. Wilfred Ndidi

If Ndidi weren’t a football player, he would have made a lot of money as a style influencer. His Instagram is littered with pictures of him in stunning two-piece suits, fitted suits, and designer shoes.

Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi is known for his position as a defender. He plays for Leicester City and the Nigeria national team.

2. Terem Moffi

Terem has a knack for mixing and matching designer pieces with interesting patterns, shapes, and colours.

Teremas "Terem" Igobor Moffi plays as a striker for Ligue 1 club Nice, and the Nigerian national team. He joined Buckswood Football Academy at 17 and made his Nigerian Super Eagles debut in June 2021. Interestingly, his father was also a footballer.

3. Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis is not one to wear conventional, boring jeans and shirts. He experiments with bright colours, shapes, sizes, and textures like leather. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis plays as a striker for Championship club Watford, on loan from Nottingham Forest, and the Super Eagles.

4. Alex Iwobi

He’s certainly one of the most fashionable men in London, often looking dashing in designer clothes and even modelling some of them.

Alexander Chuka Iwobi plays as a midfielder for Fulham and for the Nigeria national team, Super Eagles. He started his career at Arsenal before moving to Everton and then Fulham.

5. Victor Osimhen

