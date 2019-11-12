The award ceremony is a platform to celebrate fearless female leaders, trailblazers, and rule-breakers, who continue to shatter glass ceilings.

From Grown-ish actress, Yara Shahidi, Oscar winner, Charlize Theron, professional soccer player, Megan Rapino to filmmaker, Ava DuVernay, the 2019 edition of Glamour Women of the Year Awards honored several popular faces.

Along with the nominees, several celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet. Here are some of the celebrities we spotted.

Yara Shahidi brought in the floral at the Glamour's Women of the Year Awards [Essence] Glamour

1. Yara Shahidi goes for a bright and bold ensemble that we can't seem to get over.

Ava Duvernay looks amazing at the Glamour's Women of the Year Awards [Essence] Essence

2. Ava Duvernay slays the red carpet with fun prints and timeless designs.

Aja Naomi King lightened the red carpet of Glamour's Women of the Year Awards [Essence] Essence

3. Aja Naomi King looks like a ray of sunshine with her vibrant yellow Marc Jacobs gown.

Danai Gurira glowed at the Glamour's Women of the Year Awards [Essence] Essence

4. The Black Panther actress stuns in a effortlessly elegant ensemble and we love it.

Tamron Hall was spotted at the Glamour's Women of the Year Award [Essence] Essence

5. Tamron Hall adds a splash of color to the awards ceremony with her flamingo pink dress.

Halima Aden looks stylish at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards [Essence] Essence

6. Bright and merry! The 22-year-old fashion model and trailblazer lights up the awards ceremony with her vibrant ensemble.

Tomi Adeyemi was present at the Glamour's Women Of The Year 2019 [Essence] Essence

7. Novelist, Tomi Adeyemi brightens up the event with her lovely outfit.