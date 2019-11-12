The award ceremony is a platform to celebrate fearless female leaders, trailblazers, and rule-breakers, who continue to shatter glass ceilings.
From Grown-ish actress, Yara Shahidi, Oscar winner, Charlize Theron, professional soccer player, Megan Rapino to filmmaker, Ava DuVernay, the 2019 edition of Glamour Women of the Year Awards honored several popular faces.
Along with the nominees, several celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet. Here are some of the celebrities we spotted.
1. Yara Shahidi goes for a bright and bold ensemble that we can't seem to get over.
2. Ava Duvernay slays the red carpet with fun prints and timeless designs.
3. Aja Naomi King looks like a ray of sunshine with her vibrant yellow Marc Jacobs gown.
4. The Black Panther actress stuns in a effortlessly elegant ensemble and we love it.
5. Tamron Hall adds a splash of color to the awards ceremony with her flamingo pink dress.
6. Bright and merry! The 22-year-old fashion model and trailblazer lights up the awards ceremony with her vibrant ensemble.
7. Novelist, Tomi Adeyemi brightens up the event with her lovely outfit.