The red carpet showcased celebrities in breathtaking outfits that caught our attention and we'll be sharing them with you.
Celebrities and influencers arrived on the red carpet in bright pops of color and risk-taking pieces. From gowns that are brighter than the blinding lights to over-the-top designs, this is one event to remember.
Some of the celebrities that were in attendance are Storm Reid, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Joseph David-Jones, Bonang Matheba, Jackie Aina and many others.
Here are some of the most fashionable outfits from the 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards.
Storm Reid goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design.
Bonang Matheba looks absolutely amazing in pink Fendi designed outfit. It's all about the bright colours.
Jackie Aina looks amazing in this lovely outfit.
Zendaya knows how to werk a gown, and her simple yet striking black design by Christopher Esber is no different.
Joseph David-Jones looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants.
Nina Parker shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes.
Kelly Rowland serve a classy goals in monochrome see-through outfit and we absolutely love it.
Caleb McLaughlin looks extremely good in his casual outfit.