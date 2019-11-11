The red carpet showcased celebrities in breathtaking outfits that caught our attention and we'll be sharing them with you.

Celebrities and influencers arrived on the red carpet in bright pops of color and risk-taking pieces. From gowns that are brighter than the blinding lights to over-the-top designs, this is one event to remember.

The Kardashians came through with a bang- Kourtney Kardashian [left], Kris Jenner [right] [Essence] DailyMail

Some of the celebrities that were in attendance are Storm Reid, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Joseph David-Jones, Bonang Matheba, Jackie Aina and many others.

ALSO READ: See the celebrities who stole our hearts at the 2019 Headies

Here are some of the most fashionable outfits from the 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards.

Storm Reid goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design.

Bonang Matheba serve classy goals at E! People's Choice Awards 2019 [Essence] Essence

Bonang Matheba looks absolutely amazing in pink Fendi designed outfit. It's all about the bright colours.

Jackie Aina looks exquisite on the red carpet [Essence] Essence

Jackie Aina looks amazing in this lovely outfit.

Zendaya didn't go wrong in black [Essence] Essence

Zendaya knows how to werk a gown, and her simple yet striking black design by Christopher Esber is no different.

Joseph David-Jones looks dapper in this fitted suit [Essence] Essence

Joseph David-Jones looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants.

Nina Parker is such a princess in this lovely dress [Essence] Essence

Nina Parker shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes.

Kelly Rowland brought her A-game to the red carpet of E! People's Choice Awards 2019 [Essence] Essence

Kelly Rowland serve a classy goals in monochrome see-through outfit and we absolutely love it.

Caleb McLaughlin from 'Stranger Things' at 2019 People's Choice Awards [Essence] Essence

Caleb McLaughlin looks extremely good in his casual outfit.