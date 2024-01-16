10 best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Emmy Awards

The Bear, starring Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri, Succession, and Beef, were some of the big winners of the night.

Here’s our recap of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet:

Selena Gomez

Selena stunned in a red Oscar de la Renta gown with leaf motifs on it. Her jewellery added the perfect touch to the outfit.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna looked like a star in Dior Haute Couture; the flower motif and her clear heels were simply gorgeous.

Simona Tabasco

If Emmy’s red carpet had a theme, it would certainly be florals. This colourful gown from Marni was certainly a showstopper.

Jessica Chastain

The contrast of her red hair and green Gucci gown was striking. Also, the fringe detailing at the end of the gown added a nice touch and movement to the gown.

Sarah Snook

Sarah wore a red Vivienne Westwood gown, and the draping and off-shoulder sleeves were perfect for her.

Suki Waterhouse

Another dashing red look from the red carpet, and perhaps we have to thank Rihanna for revolutionising maternity wear and making pregnant women slay on the red carpet.

Katherine Heigl

Red was a very popular choice at this year's Emmy and everyone who wore red looked great, what makes Katherine stand out is her channeling of old Hollywood glam.

Niecy Nash

Niecy’s waist was snatched, and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this black Greta Constantine gown.

Colman Domingo

Colman wore a Louis Vuitton coat and trousers. The fit, the coat, the shoes—everything was a 10/10 across the board.

Donald Glover

