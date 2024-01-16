ADVERTISEMENT
10 best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

It was a night of glitz and glamour at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Best-dressed at the Emmy Awards 2024
Best-dressed at the Emmy Awards 2024

The Bear, starring Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri, Succession, and Beef, were some of the big winners of the night.

Here’s our recap of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet:

Selena Gomez at the Grammy Awards [Gettyimages]
Selena Gomez at the Grammy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Selena stunned in a red Oscar de la Renta gown with leaf motifs on it. Her jewellery added the perfect touch to the outfit.

Jenna Ortega at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages]
Jenna Ortega at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Jenna looked like a star in Dior Haute Couture; the flower motif and her clear heels were simply gorgeous.

Simona Tabasco at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages]
Simona Tabasco at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

If Emmy’s red carpet had a theme, it would certainly be florals. This colourful gown from Marni was certainly a showstopper.

Jessica Chastain at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages]
Jessica Chastain at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
The contrast of her red hair and green Gucci gown was striking. Also, the fringe detailing at the end of the gown added a nice touch and movement to the gown.

Sarah Snook at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages]
Sarah Snook at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Sarah wore a red Vivienne Westwood gown, and the draping and off-shoulder sleeves were perfect for her.

Suki Waterhouse [Getty images]
Suki Waterhouse [Getty images] Pulse Nigeria

Another dashing red look from the red carpet, and perhaps we have to thank Rihanna for revolutionising maternity wear and making pregnant women slay on the red carpet.

Katherine Heigl in Reem Acra [Gettyimages]
Katherine Heigl in Reem Acra [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Red was a very popular choice at this year's Emmy and everyone who wore red looked great, what makes Katherine stand out is her channeling of old Hollywood glam.

Niecy Nash at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages]
Niecy Nash at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Niecy’s waist was snatched, and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this black Greta Constantine gown.

Colman Domingo [Gettyimages]
Colman Domingo [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
Colman wore a Louis Vuitton coat and trousers. The fit, the coat, the shoes—everything was a 10/10 across the board.

Donald Glover [Gettyimages]
Donald Glover [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

What I loved about Donald Glover’s outfit was that it was not just another boring suit. The floral appliques on the suit added a much-needed touch.

