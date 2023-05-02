Join us as we practice self-love at the 2023 Pride Women Conference

Pulse Nigeria

The convener, Ijeoma Anyiam–Osigwe, initiated the Pride Women Conference to help the 21st-century woman, her family, and society achieve emotional wellbeing.

As we go on in life, we are faced with juggling multiple relationships with family, friends, co-workers and romantic partners that we forget the most important relationship – the one with ourselves. However, we cannot give what we don’t have, and self-love is one we should never neglect. Self-love can be a challenge, but by prioritising the practice, getting the right information and having the right attitude, we can reap the numerous benefits of the confidence in loving oneself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Grace Orife, CEO/ MD of Adelaar Energy Limited, will be chairing the event.

The speakers for the 2023 edition are:

Pulse Nigeria

Onyeka Onwenu, Singer, Author, Actress & Activist, will speak on “Self-love: What’s Not to Love”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Dr Annette Ofunne Akinsete, CEO/National Director of Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, will speak on “Making Hay While the Sun Shines: Steps to Psycho-Social Wellbeing in Old Age”.

Pulse Nigeria

Uri Ngozichukwuka, Brand Communication/Media Consultant, will speak on “The Incredible Journey With Self With Curiosity”.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Adegoke Omotola, CEO of 1st Degree Consulting, will speak on “The Joy of Being You: How to Embrace Your Authentic Self and Find True Happiness”.

The event will also be live–streamed on the Conference YouTube channel. Interested participants should visit www.prideconference.org to register for the event.

---