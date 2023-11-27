ADVERTISEMENT
5 concert safety tips that should be on your mind for Detty December

Temi Iwalaiye

A live musical concert is more fun than listening to music at home but, you need to take some safety precautions.

Concerts are a good time but make sure you stay safe [BBC]
Concerts are a good time but make sure you stay safe [BBC]

Having concerts in Nigeria is tricky and never easy because of the lack of good concert locations and security.

Concerts are also infamous for being unsafe with people losing their valuable items.

This doesn't always have to be the case. If you are going to a concert, here are some general tips for your safety.

  1. You don’t have to be high or drunk to enjoy the concert. Not being in control of your senses is a sure way to get into trouble.
  2. Have a plan for how you will be going home, you cannot just leave your return trip home to vibes. Are you leaving before midnight, going in a car or carpooling in a friend's car?
  3. Take good care of your personal belongings. Concerts are not the place to carry a backpack or a big bag, a simple fanny pack is enough.
  4. Be vigilant. Take note of your environment and watch out for anything that seems out of place.
  5. Don't go to a concert alone, ever. This last one goes without saying. So, next time you are buying tickets, buy two. It makes the entire experience more enjoyable and also for safety reasons.

Concerts promise a good time because you get to see your favourite artists in person and sing their songs along with them into the night, but it's always important to think about your safety too.

Pulse Fiesta early bird tickets selling out fast
Pulse Fiesta early bird tickets selling out fast Pulse Nigeria

If you want to enjoy a great concert experience with your favourite artists like Shallipopi, Skales, Spyro, Dice Ailes and CDQ, buy early bird tickets for Pulse Fiesta here.

