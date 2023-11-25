ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

These are 5 of the most common things that happen at Nigerian concerts

Temi Iwalaiye

What is a concert like for an average Nigerian?

A Nigerian concert is a peculiar experience [World Atlas]
A Nigerian concert is a peculiar experience [World Atlas]

Recommended articles

But what is the experience like? What are the great things and not-so-great things about concerts in Nigeria?

The dreaded habit of showing up late, called Nigerian time, manifests itself at these concerts. This is one of the most irritable things about the Nigerian concert tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musicians hardly ever arrive on time and many times, the attendees spend hours waiting for them for longer than their performance eventually last.

VIP means very important person but most of these VIP tickets do not leave you feeling very important. You might still be standing somewhere close to the stage surrounded by a crowd of people who paid less.

There is the general issue of petty theft and safety around concert venues as they tend to attract all sorts of people with their own intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a musician has time, they can rehearse but sometimes there is no proper rehearsal or soundcheck; the artist is just shouting over the DJ’s recording of their song.

Some shows can be really good, with excellent vocals and performances but those are usually concerts organised by the artists themselves.

This is perhaps the highlight of the entire experience. Seeing them live, singing along to their songs. A pure delight.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Fiesta early bird tickets selling out
Pulse Fiesta early bird tickets selling out Pulse Nigeria

If you want to be part of a great concert experience with artists that come on time to deliver show-stopping performances, buy early bird tickets for Pulse Fiesta here.

Come and party with Shallipopi, Skales, Spyro, Dice Ailes, Magnito and Majeeed.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These are 5 of the most common things that happen at Nigerian concerts

These are 5 of the most common things that happen at Nigerian concerts

Diet and acne: What to eat and avoid when you're having a breakout

Diet and acne: What to eat and avoid when you're having a breakout

10 things to consider before undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery

10 things to consider before undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery

13 reasons your heart is beating faster than usual

13 reasons your heart is beating faster than usual

5 spa day ideas you should try at home

5 spa day ideas you should try at home

Signs he's going to ghost you after you give him the 'cookie'

Signs he's going to ghost you after you give him the 'cookie'

Safe period: What it is and how it works

Safe period: What it is and how it works

Some possible reasons arranged marriages last longer than love marriages

Some possible reasons arranged marriages last longer than love marriages

Did you know a pregnant woman can 'give birth' even after death?

Did you know a pregnant woman can 'give birth' even after death?

6 signs you might be experiencing postpartum depression

6 signs you might be experiencing postpartum depression

Did you know that this cute animal has the deadly venom of a snake?

Did you know that this cute animal has the deadly venom of a snake?

Detty December concerts to attend in Lagos, starting with Pulse Fiesta

Detty December concerts to attend in Lagos, starting with Pulse Fiesta

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 reasons nice guys get treated badly Source: Getty Images

4 reasons nice guys get treated badly

Other signs of depression you didn't know about.Sergey Mironov/Getty Images

Apart from sadness, here are some signs of depression you didn't know about

Why your heart is beating faster than usual. Science Photo Library/Getty Images

13 reasons your heart is beating faster than usual

Small, intentional actions can lead to significant transformations over time [Kelly With Love]

7 things you can do in 1 weekend to change your life