ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

Pulse Mix

The Pulse Fiesta 2023 is just around the corner and you get the chance to buy tickets early.

Pulse Nigeria Presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — The Ultimate Detty December Experience!
Pulse Nigeria Presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — The Ultimate Detty December Experience!

Pulse Fiesta promises an unforgettable experience, with lots of food, drinks, games, and, above all, a lineup of electrifying musical performances to keep the vibe on another level.

An impressive array of your favourite Nigerian musicians will grace the stage of Pulse Fiesta 3.0, ensuring an unparalleled entertainment experience for all attendees. The lineup includes the sensational Shallipopi, Skales, Spyro, Dice Ailes, Magnito, Majeeed, and Shoday. Boosting the crowd's energy are the dynamic hypemen: RooBoy, Big Smart, and MIA, promising non-stop exhilaration and pure entertainment.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your place at this unmissable event! Early bird tickets are available for a limited time at the exclusive rate of ₦5,000. Seize the chance to be part of this phenomenal experience before the ticket prices revert to the original rate of ₦10,000. Purchase your tickets here and get ready for a day of sheer festivity and unbridled entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further information, updates, and ticket purchases, please visit Pulse Fiesta's official website.

Join us at Pulse Fiesta 3.0 for an unforgettable experience marking the beginning of a Detty December you won't soon forget!

Pulse Nigeria is the leading digital media platform in Africa, providing engaging content and experiences across various news, entertainment and lifestyle spheres. Pulse Fiesta stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences to our audience.

Follow us on @pulsenigeria247 on all social media platforms for real-time updates and exciting behind-the-scenes content.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

Davide Renne, Gucci and Moschino designer dies aged 46

Davide Renne, Gucci and Moschino designer dies aged 46

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023

Ladies according to doctors, big size penis may be doing you more harm

Ladies according to doctors, big size penis may be doing you more harm

Africa Startup Festival 2023: Igniting innovation, entrepreneur vision

Africa Startup Festival 2023: Igniting innovation, entrepreneur vision

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

5 healthy ways to suppress your libido

5 healthy ways to suppress your libido

Here are foods great for each of your 5 senses

Here are foods great for each of your 5 senses

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken nuggets at home

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken nuggets at home

Here's why gas cylinders come with a net

Here's why gas cylinders come with a net

5 secrets you should probably not share with even your best friend

5 secrets you should probably not share with even your best friend

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Snooker Fest 2023 is an extraordinary show of pool players skills and talents

Snooker Fest 2023 is an extraordinary show of pool players skills and talents

Africa Startup Festival 2023:

Africa Startup Festival 2023: Igniting innovation, entrepreneur vision

How Volcan Tequila Brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!