The runway event showcased several top African designers that brought a lot of creativity into their design pieces.

Day 3 of the event kicked off with stunning pieces from designers like Bridget Awosika to Sunny Rose , Cynthia Abila, Sisiano and Haute Baso. Just as day 2, we spotted some of your favorite celebrities shinning through runway in style.

The celebrities walked for the hair brand, Darling Nigeria. From the likes of BBN ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure to TV personality, Bolanle and some others.

Venita Akpofure (far left), Idia Aisen (middle left), Kaylah Oniwo (middle right), Bolanle Olukanni (Far right) [Instagram/ Venita Akpofure) Instagram/ Venita Akpofure

Here are some of the celebrities that walked at the Lagos Fashion Week day 3.