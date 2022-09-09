There are lots of scholarship Opportunities in Nigeria for undergraduates. Nigerian students that are fresh secondary school graduates can apply for it. They can be hired for their bachelor's program if they meet the requirements. The program aims to help undergraduate and young secondary graduates to get their desired admission. Some Nigerian university scholarships are departmental based. Some are mainly for students in the sciences, and others studying humanities can't apply for them.

However, as a Nigerian student, there are many Nigerian scholarship opportunities as long as you keep applying. Opportunities are open to undergraduates, masters, and Ph.D. beginners. As a student seeking scholarship opportunities, you can research online for the best site to buy term papers. This will help scale and ease your scholarship process. It'll also make sure your admission is guaranteed. There are two varieties of scholarships in Nigeria for students. There are Nigerian-based scholarships and international scholarships for Nigerians.

Also, the sources that provide these opportunities for scholars include the federal government, the state government, and oil companies' scholarships. Although, there are some other sources where beginners can get such opportunities.

Top Scholarship Opportunities For Nigerian Students

In Nigeria, different people sponsor scholarship programs for Nigerian learner's. It could be from the federal government, state government, or nongovernmental organizations. This section entails the Scholarship Opportunities available for learners.

Agbami Scholarships: The two main bodies that sponsor this program are the Chevron and Agbami partners. They offer opportunities for students in medical or engineering faculty. I.e., you must be in either of these departments, and also, you must have a good CGPA to apply.

There is a reward for students in both medical and engineering fields that apply for this program. The Engineering students receive a sum of N200,000. Medical students receive a sum of N1,000,000. They receive such a huge sum because they deal with human lives.

MTN Scholarship: MTN has a wide number of subscribers in Nigeria. As a way of giving back to the nation, it has a free education program. They offer opportunities for learners in the science and applied technology faculties. Since its existence in Nigeria, many students have been enrolling in it.

Also, the program makes it compulsory for all students to have a certain CGPA. If they have a very impressive CGPA, they'll keep enjoying a sum of N200,000 yearly.

Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Scholarship: This program offers free education to students from their year of admission to graduation. They offer higher financial rewards than other scholarships. To be part of this program, you must be academically sound. They give their students the sum of N300,000 every session till they complete their program.

To qualify for this program, you should have a good CGPA and apply as when due. Also, you can check out useful references online to help you scale through the process.

PDF Programme ( Nigeria and Oversea): This program applies to learners in Nigeria and other foreign universities. The federal ministry of petroleum resources is the body regulating this program. It is available for undergraduate and postgraduate learners. Regardless of the level and course of study, everyone can apply.

The program benefits learners because the lucky ones are subjected to win N150,000. They'll also receive a laptop device that'll help ease their training. They can use it to gather educational materials that'll be useful for their course of study.

ExxonMobil Scholarship: This scholarship program isn't popular among candidates. Candidates who meet the criteria for application can apply and get admitted. It comes up every year for students in 100 or 200 levels in every Nigerian university. After a year of graduation, some of the students are employed to work with them.

A report states that about 60% of their opportunities cater to engineering and geosciences amateurs. 40% of their program is applicable for learners in social sciences, administration, and other related courses. You must meet the requirements before your application can be considered.

NNPC/ Chevron Scholarship: NNPC and Chevron are the bodies officially sponsoring this program. It has helped several students from different universities to achieve a good tertiary education. Here is a great post to read to know more about their program. The program lasts for 4 years, and you must be academically sound before you can be guaranteed an application.

You can apply in as much as you're schooling in Nigerian universities. Every candidate is given N100,000 every year till they complete their program.

Jim Ovia Foundation: Jim Ovia is the founder of Zenith bank. He is known for his philanthropist works. He helps learners to gain qualitative education through scholarships. For Over 10 years, he has invested over N150,000,00 to cater to students. He gives every student N150,000 every year till their graduation year. You can't go wrong in applying for this program because there's every tendency to be chosen

Documents Needed for Undergraduate Scholarship.

As an undergraduate in Nigeria, you need the following documents before you're considered eligible for the opportunity.

O'level Result

Birth Certificate

Passport Photograph

School ID card

National Identification Number

Documents Needed for Postgraduate Scholarship

As a postgraduate student, you need to have the following documents. They will be considered a necessity; without them, you might not be eligible.

Passport Photograph

Letter of Recommendation

Transcripts Copies

Statement of purpose

Standard test scores

Completed Scholarship application form.

Conclusion

As you've read above, there are many scholarship Opportunities for Nigerian students. Although, you must meet the requirements before applying. Also, you need to discover if they offer opportunities in your chosen program. The best way to be on the right track before applying for these programs is to visit their official website. The official website will give you every detail you need to avoid future regrets. Also, you need to start the application process as early as possible. The earlier you apply, the more chances you have of being admitted.

