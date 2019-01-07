Before now, almost everyone used to look forward to working in an oil company. Oil was the real thing then, but now, tech is the hottest industry.

If you have heard people saying tech is the new oil, it is because the industry is now the best employer of labour.

According to the 2018 Stutern report, the tech industry is the number one employer of graduates in Nigeria.

For instance, software development is one job that has been on the rise recently, and according to The Knowledge Academy, a platform which provides online training courses and Glassdoor, Software developer jobs will increase through 2026.

Do you see why you may have to consider a career in the tech industry? If you're looking forward to chasing a career in this industry, here are seven you tech job titles you can specialize in.

1. Data Administrator

Database administrators (DBAs) organize, manage and store an organization’s data. This job requires you to have a bachelor’s degree in management information systems (MIS) or a computer-related field.

2. Web developer

Web developers create software that meets their client specifications using programming languages. You necessarily don't need to have a degree in Computer Science to be a web developer expert. You can learn it in tech hubs like Andela.

3. Software developer

Software developers are the creative guys behind a computer program. They typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or a computer-related field.

4. Computer System Analyst

These are Information Technology experts whose investigate company’s computer systems and procedures to make it work more efficiently.

5. Information Security Analyst

Information Security Analysts put measures in place to protect an organization's computer networks and systems.

6. Market Research Analyst

Market Research Analysts gather data to help an organization market its product. They collect data about people and analyse it to help a company understands what new product to produce and what type of people would buy the product at what price.

6. Mobile App developer

Many Businesses have realized the importance of mobile as a powerful tool for content distribution. This development has made Mobile App Developer be in high demand to create new products for use on phones and tablets.