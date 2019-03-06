If you're a new hire in an organization, here's what you need to do to succeed in your new job.

Starting a new job comes with a lot of expectations. As a new employee, you’re expected to get used to the workplace culture, learn your responsibilities and at the same time, prove that you’re the right person for the position.

You will also have to make a good impression from the onset and seamlessly fit in with your new colleagues. If you’re a new hire and you're struggling with all these expectations, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these seven tips on what to do in your first three months on the job.

1. Learn the organizational culture and adapt

Learning, understanding and adapting to the culture of the organization helps you settle into the job and gives you the needed impetus to get along with your new colleagues easily. In your first three months, it’s important you learn what makes the organization special and how employees thrive.

2. Find out why people stay or leave the organization?

Before you were hired, someone was in your position and there must have been a reason why the person left. As a new hire, you should find out why people leave the organization.

Seek out a colleague who has stayed in the company for a long time and inquire about what has kept them there for so long. This might give you a better and clearer understanding of the company.

3. Build relationships with your colleagues

As the new guy in the office, you will need to build relationship with your desk mates, team mates and everyone the HR has introduced you to because you will need their help to get into your stride. This will allow you to build a rapport with leaders.

4. Gather information

To know more about the company, gather information from some of your colleagues by asking questions. This will present you as a proactive employee who is eager to know more about the company.

The information you gather from your inquiries might help you come up with a plan to succeed at your job.

5. Get to know the HR team

The Human Resources team is one of the most influential team in the organization and you shouldn’t overlook the people that make up this team.

6. Learn the company’s unwritten rules

Every organization has rules that guide its operation and employees’ conduct, but some rules might not be written in the organization’s handbook. Therefore, it's important for you, as a new employee, to understand these rules.

7. Ask others what you should do to succeed

Since you’re a new hire, you’ll most likely need your colleagues advice on what to do to establish yourself as a diligent employee. Talk to your team mates, your superiors and someone in the HR team.

Have great conversations with everyone you meet in the company; and don’t forget to ask questions about what you need to do to succeed in the company from people that matter.