5 Things to know about Akapo Adedamola Akanni, 2022 MTF Best Graduating Student

Here are five things to know about the captivating storyteller.

His Background

Akapo Ademola Akanni is a 26-year-old filmmaker with a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Benin. He is the last of 3 children. Growing up, he loved to watch films and act short plays with his friends from school. His family, especially his mum and late sister, were very supportive of his chosen career. Blessed with a gift for captivating visual storytelling, he wants to make a difference in the film industry.

MTF Awards

Akapo won the best graduating student of the MTF Academy class of 2022: an all-expense paid two-month scholarship to the prestigious New York Film Academy. Along with other graduates he was awarded a certificate from Pan-Atlantic University and the New York Film Academy.

Unexpected Win.

According to Akapo, he did not expect to bag the best graduating student award and called it a huge honour. Akapo said, “I wasn’t expecting to be picked as the best graduating student because there were 18 other amazing and talented young filmmakers, and several times, I had to run to them for assistance”. He also stated that there were times he felt overwhelmed but drew strength from the support of his family and mentor; ace Producer, Stanley Ohikhuare.

His Support System

During an interview, he stated that his mum and late sister were avid supporters and were his biggest inspiration to go into filmmaking, urging him to pursue his dreams as a creative. He also enjoys the support of his long-time mentor who encouraged him to apply to the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy.

His Aspirations

Akapo aspires to make quality equipment affordable and easily accessible to filmmakers. His dreams include helping filmmakers make great productions without purchasing the equipment upfront. He believes theatre should mirror life itself and wants to inspire people to live better lives through his films.

The 2022 MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy announced the call for applications for its world-class film and TV training programme in May 2022. The curriculum is diverse and combines film studies such as directing, sound design, and the business of film. Students are exposed to workplace experience on Africa Magic and SuperSport top productions. The MTF Academy is a 12-month fully funded programme open to candidates from Nigeria and Ghana for the West Africa Academy based in Lagos, Nigeria.

