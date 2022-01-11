But what exactly is wrong with Mummy GO's preaching?

There are four reasons why I am the least qualified person to say what I am about to say. One, I have NEVER watched a full clip of her viral sermons, two, I am not a member of her congregation, three, I am not the most knowledgeable Bible scholar, and fourthly, I am not the most ardent Christian. However, I do not need to check any of these boxes to recognize a misleading gospel when I hear one.

In case you are new to the gist, 'Mummy GO' is an evangelist whose preaching are laced with conspiracy theories and judgmental strokes to people who practice or exhibit certain basic cultural norms.

You may question, But what's the problem with conspiracy theories as long as there's a bit of truth to it? Or what's wrong in critiquing "worldliness"?. What is wrong with this nature of teaching is that it glorifies heresy and duplicity rather than the actual message and exaltation of the gospel of Christ.

The gospel should focus on Jesus Christ's birth, death and resurrection and its all-around significance regarding ascending to eternal life. What's not needed are teachings that will further entice curiosity into darkness or use fear to draw us to God. God wants his children to worship him and live righteously, out of love and earnest desire, not out of fear of 'going to hell'.

Note that every member in a church is saved from the world and brought into truth. Therefore, preachers across all denominations should proclaim sermons that draw people into light with warmth and love. Not anything more nor less.

The most heartbreaking part of all this is the mockery of Christianity and the gospel this is turning into. Like I said earlier, I have not watched a full video of Mummy GO's sermon because it is so cringing, to say the least. I can't stand a second of it. Whenever I hear the sound of the clips, which is now inevitable across my timeline, I keep scrolling because I won't allow my ears to be perverted by knowledge that shouldn't concern me or any true believer.

This one is for my dearest Nigerians who will catch cruise with anything. There is nothing funny about Mummy GO's preaching, so enough with the memes and jokes. The subject of salvation and gospel is far too serious to be taken this lightly.