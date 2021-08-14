Best celebrities photos on Instagram this week

These pictures are the most fashionable on Instagram this week.

Ebuka

Ebuka for the first Shine Ya Eye live eviction show is sizzling in this Metallic suit by Mai Atafo.

Pulse Nigeria

Ebuka also features with his simple white Agbada from Ola Reay for Kehinde and Debola Williams' big wedding.

Toke Makinwa

Toke, the ultimate slay queen makes an appearance twice on our list. She is wearing dramatic pants from April Alex Shop and a top from Studio Bonnitta.

For Kehinde and Debola's wedding she wears a feathered gown from Xtrabrides.

Erica

We love everything about how star girl looks in this two-piece crop top and skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Ini Edo

Ini Edo is red, hot, and sizzling in this gown made by Xtrabride Lagos. She accessorized to perfection with this Louis Vuitton clear clutch bag.

Dora

Dora is a plus-sized woman dream in this gown by House of Jarmaine

Bisola