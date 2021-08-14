RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Best celebrities photos on Instagram this week

Quite a number of celebrities had their fans ogling over their pictures on Instagram this week.

Erica, Ini Edo and Ebuka all had great photo on Instagram this week [instagram]
This week was another fun-filled week for celebrities, who stepped out for weddings, birthdays, and other events. They took this opportunity to dazzle us with their pictures.

These pictures are the most fashionable on Instagram this week.

Ebuka for the first Shine Ya Eye live eviction show is sizzling in this Metallic suit by Mai Atafo.

Ebuka in a metallic Mai Atafo [instagram/ebuka]
Ebuka also features with his simple white Agbada from Ola Reay for Kehinde and Debola Williams' big wedding.

Toke, the ultimate slay queen makes an appearance twice on our list. She is wearing dramatic pants from April Alex Shop and a top from Studio Bonnitta.

For Kehinde and Debola's wedding she wears a feathered gown from Xtrabrides.

We love everything about how star girl looks in this two-piece crop top and skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Ini Edo is red, hot, and sizzling in this gown made by Xtrabride Lagos. She accessorized to perfection with this Louis Vuitton clear clutch bag.

Dora is a plus-sized woman dream in this gown by House of Jarmaine

Bisola is casual in London with her plaid pants worn over leggings and jacket.

