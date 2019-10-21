Lower belly fat is one of the most annoying reasons why you wouldn't want to rock body-con outfits.

There's a level of confidence every woman has when all her body parts are in the best shape and size they can ever be. But, lower belly fat can be an hindrance to that confidence. Lower belly fat can be caused by sedentary lifestyle, childbirth, consumption of high fat and sugary foods.

Lower belly fat is not appealing to the shape of a woman [Credit: Fitfitness]

The good news is that you can get rid of this fat if you're willing to put in the work. You might have some outfits you can't rock because of belly fat. Don't give them out yet, you look absolutely amazing in them. This 5-minute video will show you how to lose that lower belly fat in weeks. The most interesting part is you don't require any equipment or go to the gym. Just follow the routine and you'll experience a noticeable in a week.

Watch the video below to learn the routine.