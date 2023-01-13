ADVERTISEMENT
Why your body suffers if you don't have regular s*x

Temi Iwalaiye

What happens to your body when you stop having sex regularly?

Here's why regular sex is important [mindbodygreen]
Here's why regular sex is important [mindbodygreen]

Sex, there is a good reason why the good Lord designed that activity, apart from the procreation of course.

According to research, persons who have sex once a month or less are more likely to get heart disease than those who do it twice a week or more. This is because your anxiety levels increase when you stop having sex and you stop or reduce physical activity.

Compared to people who have it less frequently, weekly sex strengthens your immune system. One explanation could be that it increases levels of the antimicrobial immunoglobulin A, or IgA. When you have sex but too much says might lower your immune fighting power too, so checks and balances.

In comparison to males who ejaculated at least 21 times every month, those who ejaculated less frequently had a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

A good night's sleep is always sure after sex because it releases hormones like prolactin and oxytocin that encourage sound sleep. More estrogen is produced in women, which is beneficial and leads to that after-sex glow.

It appears that having sex lowers blood pressure. It increases your level of cardiovascular and muscle-building exercise, reduces anxiety, and generally improves your mood.

Temi Iwalaiye

