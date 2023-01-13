1. Your heart might stop functioning properly

According to research, persons who have sex once a month or less are more likely to get heart disease than those who do it twice a week or more. This is because your anxiety levels increase when you stop having sex and you stop or reduce physical activity.

2. Your immune system is weaker

Compared to people who have it less frequently, weekly sex strengthens your immune system. One explanation could be that it increases levels of the antimicrobial immunoglobulin A, or IgA. When you have sex but too much says might lower your immune fighting power too, so checks and balances.

3. Unhealthy prostate

In comparison to males who ejaculated at least 21 times every month, those who ejaculated less frequently had a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

4. Lack of sleep

A good night's sleep is always sure after sex because it releases hormones like prolactin and oxytocin that encourage sound sleep. More estrogen is produced in women, which is beneficial and leads to that after-sex glow.

5. High blood pressure