Tolu Bally is the creative director of the fashion brand 2207 By Tbally and Tbally Couture.
Beauty Inspiration: Why Tolu Bally is the ultimate black barbie
Tolu Bally's slim body and dark skin definitely reminds us of Barbie.
She makes dresses for many Nollywood stars and celebrities but, a beauty queen in her own right.
Tolu’s dark, caramel skin is lovely. In a society where everyone is trying to look shades lighter and splurging on bleaching creams, she maintains her skin's natural complexion and shows it off.
When it comes to makeup, Tolu always opts for natural hues and colours like brown lipstick and glossy lips.
She also chooses clothes in neutral and nude shades. These shades blend effortlessly with her skin and make her skin glow more.
Ultimately, Tolu inspires us to be proud of our skin colour and show it off.
