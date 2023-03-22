Heard of sex pillows? Here's why you need one

Trying different styles and angles makes sex more enjoyable. Great sex positions and angles hit the G-spot and increase the chance of getting an orgasm

Sex pillows help you to stand, kneel or lay firmly during sex. When you use a sex pillow, your body is at a better angle for deeper penetration while also relieving pressure from aching joints. This might help you explore new positions or improve your current ones.

Wedge cushions, ramps, and mounts are the most common sex pillows.

Sex wedge

Pulse Nigeria

A sex wedge helps you raise your hips, your knees, and your thighs, as well as provide a padded area for your arms and legs.

Sex ramp

Pulse Nigeria

A sex ramp is a sloped surface that provides a lot of back support. It’s important when the style is doggy or any style that requires the woman to raise her legs.

Sex mount