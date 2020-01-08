Women are caught between choosing tampons over a pad or the other way round because of several advantages and disadvantages.

Tampons have been around since the 1930s and are the most popular choice of feminine protection for women younger than 41, according to a prominent study. Tampons are cylindrical absorbent material products formed and pressed in the shape of a cylinder that is inserted into the vagina to absorb blood.

When it comes to that time of the month, the need to stay clean and comfortable is always a primary concern to women. The choice remains with individuals, whether to go with Tampons or pads.

In this article, we will highlight the reasons why you should consider using tampons.

1. No menstrual odor

You can avoid menstrual cycle when you use tampons [ece-auto-gen]

Menstrual blood starts giving an unpleasant odor only when it comes into contact with outside air. When using a tampon, this doesn’t happen since it is located inside the body itself. Therefore, there is no menstrual odor in this case.

2. Freedom of movement

A lot of women are usually concerned about getting noticed for wearing a sanitary pad. With tampons, you wouldn't have such concerns. It provides freedom of movement because of the absence of the wet and sticky feeling associated with pads. They could also be worn to do vigorous sports or swimming since it is deep set inside the vagina.

3. Underwear stains are avoided

Tampons prevents underwear stains [Bustle] Bustle

The sight of getting stained with blood during menstruation can be very embarrassing. With tampons, there is every likelihood your underwear won’t get stained. Pads, on the other hand, require adjustments from time to time and may get stained if not changed after a long period.