Vaginal discharge is normal in healthy girls, but you need pantyliners to stay clean and fresh.

A pantyliner or panty liner is similar to a pad or sanitary napkin, but a little lighter, thinner. It's an absorbent piece of material used for feminine hygiene. It is similar to a pad but just not as thick as a pad. Unlike pads, panty liner cannot be used to soak up too much of one's menstruation blood.

You might think you don't need a pantyliner because you don't have heavy discharges. Today's article will show you the reason you need pantyliners more than you think.

1. Manages discharge

The vagina discharges at different amounts and times of the month and day. The best way to absorb discharges is by using a pantyliner. It helps to keep your pants unstained.

2. Rescues you on the days of surprise mensuration

To avoid surprises and embarrassing moments, lots of women use panytliners, just in case their period pops up unexpectedly. Carrying a pack of panty liner in your bag is a great idea on days when your period appears unannounced and you can’t get a pad in time.

3. Absorbs postpartum flow

Postpartum flow is a flow from mothers who just put to bed. One can use a panty liner to protect herself from such a flow.

4. Keeps you fresh all-day

Pantyliners are specifically designed to be worn as they can help you feel confident and clean. You get to feel dry all day, unlike those times you sense a moist feeling from your pants.

5. It protects you from urine leaks

Urine can leak from one's sensitive bladder, but with the help of a liner, you'll stay dry throughout the day. Also, after using the toilet, it helps to protect your pant from getting wet from residual urine.