Young men are confused and anxious about how to have great s*x - study
Most young men are not satisfied and fulfilled with their sex lives.
Learning about sex from porn brings about a lopsided sex education because what they watch and their sexual experiences do not match. This leads to a perpetual chase for a sexual experience that is basically, acting.
Porn also creates anxieties like 'Is my penis long enough?' 'Can she act like the porn actress?' 'Can I have an erection for that long?'
His and Hers, a health and wellness website, recently released a brand-new, nationally representative study on the UK's sex practices that showed the effects of sex misinformation on young people, particularly young men.
3688 adults were polled, and 27% said pornography was the primary source of their sex education. 37% said they learned through their partners, and 33% said they learned through "trial and error."
38% of Gen Z men report they become stressed out during sexual activity, compared to 15% of Boomer men.54% of Gen Z men claim that porn has changed their ideas about what sex should be like. 51% use porn as a guide on how long they should last and how erections are.
Porn, however, is intended for enjoyment rather than as a teaching tool. Rather than reflecting the reality of sex, the scenes depicted in porn are meant to fulfil our imaginations. Porn can be entertaining, but it's not useful for figuring out what's healthy and normal in terms of sex.
