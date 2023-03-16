Young men are confused and anxious about how to have great s*x - study

Learning about sex from porn brings about a lopsided sex education because what they watch and their sexual experiences do not match. This leads to a perpetual chase for a sexual experience that is basically, acting.

Porn also creates anxieties like 'Is my penis long enough?' 'Can she act like the porn actress?' 'Can I have an erection for that long?'

Pulse Nigeria

His and Hers, a health and wellness website, recently released a brand-new, nationally representative study on the UK's sex practices that showed the effects of sex misinformation on young people, particularly young men.

3688 adults were polled, and 27% said pornography was the primary source of their sex education. 37% said they learned through their partners, and 33% said they learned through "trial and error."

38% of Gen Z men report they become stressed out during sexual activity, compared to 15% of Boomer men.54% of Gen Z men claim that porn has changed their ideas about what sex should be like. 51% use porn as a guide on how long they should last and how erections are.