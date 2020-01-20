A cup of tea [Harvard Health]

The fact that drinking tea is good for you isn’t exactly a secret, but most people aren’t aware that drinking it first thing in the morning comes with its own special benefits.

Tea should be your go-to hot or iced beverage and should be consumed more often than just when you’re coming down with a cold.

1. It boosts metabolism

Teas can help to accelerate weight loss due to their chemical composition. They contain powerful amino acids that throw a switch in the body causing it to turn use stored fat as a fuel source.

2. It helps recovery after an intense workout

If yesterday was leg day, then you know you’re in for it this morning, when you get out of bed and take your first steps of the day. Delayed onset muscle soreness is an unavoidable part of working out, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer.

Drinking tea can help repair damaged healthy cells, which results in faster muscle recovery. Drink a cup of tea after a workout and another first thing in the morning for best results.

3. It helps to regulate blood sugar level for diabetics

If you’re diabetic or prediabetic and working closely with your doctor to get your blood sugar under control, a cup of tea first thing in the morning can help regulate blood sugar.

If you’re prediabetic, a cup of tea every morning may even help to prevent type two diabetes. Research has shown that when consumed after a meal, a cup of tea can help reduce blood sugar levels. This reduction in blood sugar levels is due to the polyphenols in tea which contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.