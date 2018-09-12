She recently scored a coveted collaboration with MAC and now Patricia Bright is debuting her first book on her journey to becoming a mega--influencer.
Patricia's book is a guide for young woman on how to achieve the same success she has. From a young Youtuber to a certified girlboss, Patricia shares everything she has learnt on her journey thus far.
According to Harper Collins, the publisher's of the book. It's about:
Do you want to do meaningful work you’re truly excited about? Are you after career variety and flexibility that plays to all your strengths? Do you want to make more money and have more fun doing all the things you love? Enter Patricia Bright.Growing up in South London as a first-generation Brit to immigrant parents, Patricia learned she’d have to hustle and work harder than other people to get what she needed.
Fast forward 20 years and Patricia is host of one of the fastest-growing lifestyle YouTube channels in the UK, founder of a number of successful businesses, a multi-award-winning content creator with a following of over 3 million spanning the globe, and a GLAMOUR magazine cover girl for their first bi-annual issue.
Packed with practical, straight-talking advice, smart pro-tips, and timeless principles for anyone thinking about ditching or supplementing their 9 to 5, Head, Heart, Hustle will show you how to find your purpose, create and grow your side-hustle and personal brand online and off, understand when to turn your sideline into your main career and retain your integrity throughout.
Patricia took to Instagram to share the news and posted the gorgeous book cover with the caption:
Well…this has happened. You can now call your girl an ‘Author’. The last year has been a journey, I’ve had so many highs and crazy opportunities but kept a part of me hidden behind. Some of you guys know my background, that I graduated in accounting and worked in finance and banking for almost 5 years. In secret I built a YouTube career, and never received a penny from it for the first 4 years! But I poured my heart into it and now consider myself to be my own kind of ‘girlboss’. As a self employed business woman on this journey I wanted to understand how to ‘MAKE IT’ but found that no one wanted to really share ‘HOW’ especially when it came to running and growing a social media/digital based business. Back then I needed practical steps and advice, to move forward. Now that I’m here I decided I wanted to share EVERYTHING I’ve learnt on my journey; the highs and the lows and a guide to help those of you who are interested in doing the same. If there’s anything worth investing into its your mind, I’ve poured my heart and soul into this book and it’s, drumroll… NOW AVAILABLE FOR PREORDER!!!”
