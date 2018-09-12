news

Super beauty influencer Patricia Bright is now officially an author as she prepares to release her very first book “Heart and Hustle: What it takes to make it to the top”! The beauty influencer announces the launch of her first book on Instagram.

Patricia's book is a guide for young woman on how to achieve the same success she has. From a young Youtuber to a certified girlboss, Patricia shares everything she has learnt on her journey thus far.

According to Harper Collins, the publisher's of the book. It's about:

Do you want to do meaningful work you’re truly excited about? Are you after career variety and flexibility that plays to all your strengths? Do you want to make more money and have more fun doing all the things you love? Enter Patricia Bright.Growing up in South London as a first-generation Brit to immigrant parents, Patricia learned she’d have to hustle and work harder than other people to get what she needed.



Fast forward 20 years and Patricia is host of one of the fastest-growing lifestyle YouTube channels in the UK, founder of a number of successful businesses, a multi-award-winning content creator with a following of over 3 million spanning the globe, and a GLAMOUR magazine cover girl for their first bi-annual issue.



Packed with practical, straight-talking advice, smart pro-tips, and timeless principles for anyone thinking about ditching or supplementing their 9 to 5, Head, Heart, Hustle will show you how to find your purpose, create and grow your side-hustle and personal brand online and off, understand when to turn your sideline into your main career and retain your integrity throughout.

Patricia took to Instagram to share the news and posted the gorgeous book cover with the caption: