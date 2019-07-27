The smokey eye is about the most versatile makeup look of the moment.

READ:Try the smokey lilac eyes, fuchsia lips for the festive period

The makeup look is one that's as classic as its timeless as well as sophisticated and sultry/intense as well as versatile and when they can be done in even more favourite colours even better!

If you are one for beauty lover who loves to experiment then the smokey eye in bronze, gold, silver, navy blue and more are ones to try out.

READ:10 Top Nigerian beauty bloggers to subscribe to on Youtube

Revered makeup artist Kluermoi shows how to nail a flawless copper smokey eye and it looks fab! You should try the look, watch and learn in super easy steps above.