La Roche-Posay and Cerave set to launch in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

There is good news for skincare enthusiasts and lovers in Nigeria.

These brands are set to launch in Nigeria [Facebook]
If there’s one thing Nigerians are concerned about, it’s their skin looking brighter and lighter, but they lack great products to try, most of them end up using really dangerous skin care products.

It comes as good news that renowned skincare brands La Roche Posay and Cerave under L’Oreal will be launching in Lagos, Nigeria on the 29th of this month. They would also have skin care consultations during their launch at Landmark event centre.

These brands are known for excellent skin care products like sunscreen, lotions, moisturisers, cleansers e.t.c.This is such a good idea because Nigerians will be sure of always getting the original product instead of relying on Instagram quacks.

Many international brands are now harnessing the potential of the Nigerian market. This year alone, Nike, Puma and Fenty Beauty all launched their products in Nigeria with stores in the country too.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

