Is it normal for menstrual blood to have a bad odour?

Temi Iwalaiye

Should periods be smelly or not?

Should period blood be smelly?
Should period blood be smelly? [alwaysafrica]

Menstrual blood typically has a similar smell from month to month, but if you notice a terrible smell during your cycle, it could indicate something is wrong, especially since vaginal odours can indicate infection.

Period blood smells metallic due to the iron and copper content in the blood mixed with vaginal bacteria.

Menstrual products can produce unpleasant scents if kept in or on for a long time. You should change them every eight hours, twelve hours, or twelve hours, depending on your preference. This can eliminate undesirable smells and lower the risk of urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, and toxic shock syndrome (a rare, life-threatening complication of certain bacterial infections).

Excessive sweating during menstruation can also result in an mixture of salt, fat, and bacteria in the vagina. To treat this, gently wash your vulva with warm water and mild soap, then apply a soft cleanser free of scents. It is crucial to realise that STIs do not necessarily accompany an aroma or visible symptoms.

The menstrual cycle can produce unusual smells due to the combination of vaginal mucus and endometrial cells in the blood.

If your vaginal microbiome changes include douching, smoking, hormonal changes caused by pregnancy or menopause, and sexually transmitted infections.

To treat this, practice appropriate vaginal hygiene like bathing your vulva with warm water every day and after sex, wearing breathable cotton pants, washing new pants before use, and avoiding douching and scratching.

How period blood smells [sexinreallife]
How period blood smells
It is the most prevalent cause of vaginal odour, resulting in a fishy scent that might mingle with blood during the period. Symptoms include burning, green, grey, or white discharge, and severe itching. You should see a doctor for medical treatment if you notice this.

Trichomoniasis, chlamydia, and gonorrhoea are examples of sexually transmitted illnesses (STIs) that have a foul odour and peculiar discharge, when mixed with menstrual blood, the smell can be bad. These symptoms last beyond menstruation and may include strangely coloured discharge, vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain, and itching or burning.

In conclusion, it is a red flag for your menstrual blood to have a smelly menstrual odour and you should check it

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

