Is it normal for menstrual blood to have a bad odour?

How does normal period blood smell?

Period blood smells metallic due to the iron and copper content in the blood mixed with vaginal bacteria.

Why menstrual blood might have a bad odour

1. Menstrual products stay too long

Menstrual products can produce unpleasant scents if kept in or on for a long time. You should change them every eight hours, twelve hours, or twelve hours, depending on your preference. This can eliminate undesirable smells and lower the risk of urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, and toxic shock syndrome (a rare, life-threatening complication of certain bacterial infections).

2. Excess sweating

Excessive sweating during menstruation can also result in an mixture of salt, fat, and bacteria in the vagina. To treat this, gently wash your vulva with warm water and mild soap, then apply a soft cleanser free of scents. It is crucial to realise that STIs do not necessarily accompany an aroma or visible symptoms.

3. Changes in the vaginal microbiome

The menstrual cycle can produce unusual smells due to the combination of vaginal mucus and endometrial cells in the blood.

If your vaginal microbiome changes include douching, smoking, hormonal changes caused by pregnancy or menopause, and sexually transmitted infections.

To treat this, practice appropriate vaginal hygiene like bathing your vulva with warm water every day and after sex, wearing breathable cotton pants, washing new pants before use, and avoiding douching and scratching.

4. Bacterial vaginosis (BV)

It is the most prevalent cause of vaginal odour, resulting in a fishy scent that might mingle with blood during the period. Symptoms include burning, green, grey, or white discharge, and severe itching. You should see a doctor for medical treatment if you notice this.

5. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Trichomoniasis, chlamydia, and gonorrhoea are examples of sexually transmitted illnesses (STIs) that have a foul odour and peculiar discharge, when mixed with menstrual blood, the smell can be bad. These symptoms last beyond menstruation and may include strangely coloured discharge, vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain, and itching or burning.