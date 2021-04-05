There are people who have been using raw honey as face mask and exfoliant for centuries. They know that honey is naturally antibacterial and its healing properties are amazing.

This, among other reasons, is why it held in a high esteem by most beauticians.

Studies have shown that the antioxidants in honey help make the skin look younger and the wax makes the skin smooth, shiny, and moist. This is why honey is known to give the skin a beautiful smooth look.

However, we’ve decided to show you how to use honey as a facial mask, facial cleanser, and exfoliant. Read on to find out how you can use raw honey to beautify your skin.

Here’s how to use raw honey as facial mask, facial cleanser, and exfoliant

How to use honey as a facial mask?

Using honey as a facial mask can be said to be one of the most remarkable uses of raw honey because whether your complaint is fine lines, dullness, acne or dryness, this natural sweetener has what it take to bring solution to the issue.

All you need do is to spread a layer over clean, dry skin and let it sit for 15-30 minutes and rinse. This will not only reduce the redness, your skin will be smoothed and plumped.

Although raw honey is believed to work whenever it is applied on the face, it is advisable to apply as a morning mask to help prep and smooth the face for the day ahead.

This mask is highly recommended for inflammatory and angry skins.

How to use honey as a facial cleanser?

Being a gentle, restorative cleanser which experiment has shown to benefits most skin types and conditions, it can be said that honey is one of the best facial cleansers.

Simply massage honey in circular motions on damp skin and let it sit for about 5minutes before rinsing with tepid water.

It is most likely that your skin will feel soft and restored after this.

However, it is important to mention here that honey that does not remove makeup, so it is expected of you to remove makeup prior to honey cleansing, or do you’re your facial cleansing in the morning.

How to use honey as an exfoliant?

ALSO READ: How to improve the quality of your skin naturally

Honey is believed to be one of the best exfoliants because it contains small amounts of gluconic acid and other alpha-hydroxy acids which do not only remove dead skin cells, it also brightens the colour of the skin.

Spread a heaping spoonful across your skin as though you’re applying a mask, massaging it into a thin layer and leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse a few times with warm water, or wipe off gently with a warm, wet washcloth.

Note:

Only raw honey can produce the desired result. All other types are not as effective as raw honey.